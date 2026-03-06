'Proud That My Son Participated In Op Sindoor, Was Part Of History', Says Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar's Father
Ravindra Duragkar said his son would narrate stories of the Indian Air Force's stories of valour and Op Sindoor.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Nagpur: Ravindra Duragkar received the biggest jolt of his life when he was told that his son, Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar had been killed in a crash of a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI he was flying with Sqn Leader Anuj, in Assam's Karbi Anglong.
However, Ravindra is proud that his son participated in Operation Sindoor as a young pilot and was part of history that will remain etched in the memories of Indians for years to come. "My son died while serving the country, I am proud of him. He participated in 'Operation Sindoor' launched by India against Pakistan last year and played a pivotal role in protecting our country. We are saddened by his demise, but at the same time we are also proud of who he was," said Ravindra with pride in his eyes.
Flt Lt Duragkar, hailing from Nagpur, had joined the Indian Air Force four years ago. Within a short span, he had been selected for missions like 'Operation Sindoor'. He was determined to fight for his country and never allowed himself to sit still.
"Purvesh left us at such a young age and this void has been created that cannot be filled," said a grieving Ravindra. Speaking of his son and reminiscing their conversations, Ravindra said, "Purvesh would narrate stories of bravery of the Indian Air Force with a chuffed chest. He had told me that if we had had 15 more minutes during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been annihilated." Ravindra said he still remembers his son's words vividly.
Ravindra said the family would have a group call every night. This included Ravindra, Flt Lt Duragkar and two of his siblings residing in in the USA. "Every night while having dinner, we all would talk on the family group call. Wednesday night was the last time we spoke. After that, we couldn't talk on Thursday and today I received the news of his death," said Ravindra.
A fortnight back, Flt Lt Duragkar had been on leave to Nagpur after several months. "Purvesh's sister had also come down from America. We all spent days together, after a long time," Ravindra said, adding since Flt Lt Duragkar was single, he and his wife had been discussing his marriage plans. "But destiny had other plans," he said.
Ravindra received the news of his son's death on Friday morning. By mid-afternoon as neighbours, family and friends began gathering at his house to pay condolences, Ravindra though grieving was proud of his son who had gone on to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot for his country.
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jet flown by Sqn Leader Anuj and Flt Lt Durugkar, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night. Both the pilots were killed in the accident. The plane had taken off from Jorhat on a training mission.
Also Read
Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar From Nagpur, Killed In Su-30 MKI Crash, Had Participated In Op Sindoor