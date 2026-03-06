ETV Bharat / bharat

'Proud That My Son Participated In Op Sindoor, Was Part Of History', Says Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar's Father

Nagpur: Ravindra Duragkar received the biggest jolt of his life when he was told that his son, Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar had been killed in a crash of a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI he was flying with Sqn Leader Anuj, in Assam's Karbi Anglong.

However, Ravindra is proud that his son participated in Operation Sindoor as a young pilot and was part of history that will remain etched in the memories of Indians for years to come. "My son died while serving the country, I am proud of him. He participated in 'Operation Sindoor' launched by India against Pakistan last year and played a pivotal role in protecting our country. We are saddened by his demise, but at the same time we are also proud of who he was," said Ravindra with pride in his eyes.

Flt Lt Duragkar, hailing from Nagpur, had joined the Indian Air Force four years ago. Within a short span, he had been selected for missions like 'Operation Sindoor'. He was determined to fight for his country and never allowed himself to sit still.



"Purvesh left us at such a young age and this void has been created that cannot be filled," said a grieving Ravindra. Speaking of his son and reminiscing their conversations, Ravindra said, "Purvesh would narrate stories of bravery of the Indian Air Force with a chuffed chest. He had told me that if we had had 15 more minutes during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been annihilated." Ravindra said he still remembers his son's words vividly.

