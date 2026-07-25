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Proud Moment For Every Indian: PM Modi On Sarnath Being Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List

Sarnath, located approximately 10 kilometres from Varanasi, is a profoundly significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide.

Proud Moment For Every Indian: PM Modi On Sarnath Being Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh on the UNESCO World Heritage List, stating that the site has a deep connection with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world.

Sarnath, located approximately 10 kilometres from Varanasi, is a profoundly significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide. It holds an unparalleled place in history as the location where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon.

"A proud moment for every Indian! Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister said Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world.

"This recognition celebrates India's profound civilisational and spiritual heritage. It will also inspire more people across the world to come to Sarnath and connect with the ideals of Lord Buddha," he said. The UNESCO in a post of 'X' said: "BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, #India".

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UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST
NARENDRA MODI

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