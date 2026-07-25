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Proud Moment For Every Indian: PM Modi On Sarnath Being Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh on the UNESCO World Heritage List, stating that the site has a deep connection with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world. Sarnath, located approximately 10 kilometres from Varanasi, is a profoundly significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide. It holds an unparalleled place in history as the location where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon.