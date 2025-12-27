ETV Bharat / bharat

Protests Outside Lok Bhavan In Jammu, LG’s Effigy Burnt Over Medical College Admission Row

Jammu: Dozens of protesters on Saturday gathered outside Lok Bhavan here and set ablaze an effigy of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

Raising slogans such as “LG go back”, the protest was organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a recently-formed conglomeration of various right-wing organisations. JK BJP’s women activists and several trade leaders, including the president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries Arun Gupta, also joined the protest.

The protest led to the blocking of the main road outside Lok Bhavan, resulting in traffic snarls on adjoining roads and causing hardship to commuters for more than one-and-a-half hours. Police personnel were deployed in strength outside the Lok Bhavan to maintain law and order and regulate traffic, and a tough time pushing back protesters who tried to move inside the complex.

“We will continue our protest till the resolution of our genuine demands, which are related to our faith. We are not against students of any particular religion, we just want the seats in the medical college to be reserved for Hindu students alone,” Samiti convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia told reporters.