ETV Bharat / bharat

Protests In October Have Caused A Loss Of Rs 3,000 Crore to Businesses In Delhi: Trade Body

During a protest in Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The protests in October have already caused a loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore to businesses in Delhi, according to a recent data released by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has warned that if the situation does not improve soon and the cycle of protests continues until Diwali, the total business loss could exceed Rs 10,000 crore. The festive period is considered the most crucial time of the year for traders.

According to the CTI, the initial protests on October 10 resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 2,000 crore. Subsequently, the blockades in Central Delhi between October 13 and 16, the closure of metro stations, and restrictions in areas like Central Park led to an additional loss of Rs 1,000 crore. These conditions have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and panic across the city, bringing peak-season shopping for Navratri and Diwali to a near standstill. Police close a road with barricades in Central Delhi. (ETV Bharat) The retail sector has been the hardest hit. More than 700 major markets across Delhi — including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Rai Market, and Connaught Place — have been severely affected. Three to four lakh wholesale buyers from areas like Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, and neighbouring states such as Rajasthan were unable to reach Delhi. The disruption in truck movement broke the supply chain, leaving goods intended for the festive season stranded in warehouses.