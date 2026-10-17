Protests In October Have Caused A Loss Of Rs 3,000 Crore to Businesses In Delhi: Trade Body
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal warns that if the situation does not improve until Diwali, the total business loss could exceed Rs 10,000 crore.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The protests in October have already caused a loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore to businesses in Delhi, according to a recent data released by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has warned that if the situation does not improve soon and the cycle of protests continues until Diwali, the total business loss could exceed Rs 10,000 crore. The festive period is considered the most crucial time of the year for traders.
According to the CTI, the initial protests on October 10 resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 2,000 crore. Subsequently, the blockades in Central Delhi between October 13 and 16, the closure of metro stations, and restrictions in areas like Central Park led to an additional loss of Rs 1,000 crore. These conditions have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and panic across the city, bringing peak-season shopping for Navratri and Diwali to a near standstill.
The retail sector has been the hardest hit. More than 700 major markets across Delhi — including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Rai Market, and Connaught Place — have been severely affected.
Three to four lakh wholesale buyers from areas like Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, and neighbouring states such as Rajasthan were unable to reach Delhi. The disruption in truck movement broke the supply chain, leaving goods intended for the festive season stranded in warehouses.
Approximately 80 per cent of bookings at hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, beauty parlours, salons, gyms, and clubs had to be cancelled. In areas like Connaught Place and Khan Market, restaurant bookings dropped to zero during the evening hours, as foreign tourists and visitors avoided travelling to Central Delhi.
The closure of over 20 metro stations, traffic jams stretching 10–12 kilometres, and the diversion of bus routes deprived auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers of their livelihoods. Furthermore, more than 5,000 trucks and tempos belonging to transport operators remained stuck in traffic.
The impact has been most severe on the poorer sections of society and the workforce. Loading/unloading labourers, artisans, salespeople, hawkers, and street vendors were left without work. In Gandhi Nagar and Sadar Bazar alone, over 50,000 daily wage labourers could not find employment.
To safeguard the interests of traders, the CTI has presented four key demands to the administration and the government. The demands are a complete ban on all forms of protests and demonstrations in Central Delhi, New Delhi, and the Lutyens' Zone until Diwali; the establishment of a permanent protest zone in outer areas like Burari, Rohini, or Dwarka for future events or demonstrations; a relief package for affected traders to compensate for the Rs 3,000 crore financial loss incurred in October, along with special concessions on electricity and water bills as well as GST; and a request that the police administration refrain from pressuring shopkeepers to close their shops, and instead ensure robust security arrangements to keep markets open safely.
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