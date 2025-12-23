ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Man's Lynching: Massive Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi

Heavy barricading and deployment of police outside the Bangladesh High Commission during protests over the Bangladesh lynching case. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Massive protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in the neighbouring country.

Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch and Sarbo Bharatiya Hindi Bangali Sangathan, staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victim and protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Apart from the national capital, sporadic protests by the right-wing groups were carried out in Telangana and West Bengal as well.

Protest in Delhi

Tensions escalated outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi when VHP and Bajrang Dal protesters, after gathering in the morning, clashed with police while attempting to march towards the diplomatic mission. By noon, protesters pushed past barricades but were stopped by multi-layered security cordons manned by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel.

Heavy security was deployed in the diplomatic zone, with three layers of barricades erected to prevent protesters from reaching the High Commission building.

“We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and adequate forces deployed to maintain law and order,” a senior police officer said.

As the crowd swelled, protesters raised slogans including “ Bharat Mata Ki Jai ”, “ Yunus Sarkar hosh mein aao ” and “ Hindu hatiya band karo ”. One protester said Hindus were being killed in Bangladesh and claimed the dignity of women was under threat.

No major injuries were reported, though police struggled for some time to disperse the crowd. Earlier in the day, a separate protest was held near the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station.