Hindu Man's Lynching: Massive Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi
Protests spread across multiple states as police blocked marches in Delhi and diplomatic concerns mounted following a lynching in Bangladesh.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Massive protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in the neighbouring country.
Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch and Sarbo Bharatiya Hindi Bangali Sangathan, staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victim and protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Apart from the national capital, sporadic protests by the right-wing groups were carried out in Telangana and West Bengal as well.
VIDEO | Delhi: VHP members hold protest, break barricades during protest outside Bangladesh High Commission over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/jdo2EPjsJe
Protest in Delhi
Tensions escalated outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi when VHP and Bajrang Dal protesters, after gathering in the morning, clashed with police while attempting to march towards the diplomatic mission. By noon, protesters pushed past barricades but were stopped by multi-layered security cordons manned by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel.
Heavy security was deployed in the diplomatic zone, with three layers of barricades erected to prevent protesters from reaching the High Commission building.
“We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and adequate forces deployed to maintain law and order,” a senior police officer said.
As the crowd swelled, protesters raised slogans including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Yunus Sarkar hosh mein aao” and “Hindu hatiya band karo”. One protester said Hindus were being killed in Bangladesh and claimed the dignity of women was under threat.
No major injuries were reported, though police struggled for some time to disperse the crowd. Earlier in the day, a separate protest was held near the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station.
Surendra Kumar Gupta, Provincial Minister, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, “The heart-wrenching and inhuman incident of an innocent Hindu youth in Bangladesh being hanged from a tree and killed alive has outraged the entire Hindu community. This incident is not merely the murder of an individual, but a direct attack on human rights, religious freedom, and the core values of a civilised society.”
In protest against this heinous crime and to demand justice for the victim, a peaceful demonstration has been organised under the banner of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal. India’s soul is rooted in Sanatan Dharma and Hindu culture, which has been preserved through centuries of penance by our sages, saints, and ancestors. It is also a fact that organised efforts at religious conversion have been active for a long time in various parts of the country,” he added.
Protests in West Bengal and Telangana
In Siliguri, West Bengal, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch and the VHP protested outside the Bangladesh Visa Application Centre on Tuesday. In Hyderabad’s Kothapet area, VHP and other Hindu organisations held demonstrations the same day, condemning attacks on minorities.
#WATCH | Telangana | Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad, along with other Hindu organisations, hold a protest in Kothapet, Hyderabad, against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
Shashidhar, VHP's National spokesperson, says," atrocities are being done against hindus in bangladesh.… pic.twitter.com/JIoRbIvGy3
#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal | Hindu Jagran Manch & Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) jointly staged a protest in front of the Bangladesh Visa Application Centre over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, on 22nd December pic.twitter.com/FWRm8sNocm— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
VHP national spokesperson Shashidhar said the Government of India should take strict action to ensure the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Lynching Triggers Outrage
The protests were triggered by the killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 18. He was allegedly beaten by a mob over accusations of blasphemy, hung from a tree and later set on fire, sparking outrage in India and abroad.
Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner
As protests intensified throughout Tuesday, Bangladesh summoned the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, expressing concern about incidents near its diplomatic missions. Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry condemned the violence and urged India to ensure the safety of its missions.
Citing security concerns, Bangladesh suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi, Siliguri and Agartala. India, however, rejected allegations of inadequate security, saying the protests were brief and posed no threat to diplomatic missions.
Authorities in Delhi said the situation outside the Bangladesh High Commission remains under control, while security remains on high alert due to protests across multiple states.
