Protests Erupt In Kashmir Over Khamenei's Killing In Israeli-US Strikes On Iran

Protesters gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk in Srinagar on Sunday and mourned the killing of Khamenei ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Protests have erupted in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other Shia-populated areas against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk in Srinagar on Sunday and mourned the killing of Khamenei. Protests erupted in Pulwama, Budgam and other Shia-populated areas of the Kashmir valley. The mourners carried portrait photos of Khamenei and shouted slogans against the US and Israel.

Iran's state TV confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday morning, hours after US President Donald Trump said the 86-year-old leader had been killed. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported Khamenei's death, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence.

A presenter on state television announced Khamenei's death at 5:00 am (7 am IST), as the channel broadcast archive images with a black banner as a sign of mourning. Khamenei had been Iran's supreme leader since 1989.