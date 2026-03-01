Protests Erupt In Kashmir Over Khamenei's Killing In Israeli-US Strikes On Iran
Hundreds gathered at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, mourning Khamenei, as police and paramilitary forces remained on high alert.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Srinagar: Protests have erupted in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other Shia-populated areas against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lalchowk in Srinagar on Sunday and mourned the killing of Khamenei. Protests erupted in Pulwama, Budgam and other Shia-populated areas of the Kashmir valley. The mourners carried portrait photos of Khamenei and shouted slogans against the US and Israel.
Iran's state TV confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday morning, hours after US President Donald Trump said the 86-year-old leader had been killed. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported Khamenei's death, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence.
A presenter on state television announced Khamenei's death at 5:00 am (7 am IST), as the channel broadcast archive images with a black banner as a sign of mourning. Khamenei had been Iran's supreme leader since 1989.
In view of the protests, security has been put on high alert with police and paramilitary personnel deployed in the areas to prevent any untoward incident during the protests, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Pradesh Congress Committee in Jammu and Kashmir said it has postponed all political activities scheduled for today (March 1) in honour of the Iranian supreme leader Ayatullah Khamenei, who has attained martyrdom in joint US-Israel air Strikes.
In a statement, the party said it has strongly condemned the brutal air strikes on the Iranian leader and called them an inhuman, barbaric and cowardly act on the part of the US and Israel.
It said the president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, Tariq Hameed Karra, led the rank and file of the party to express profound grief and sorrow over this great loss.
"The party expressed heartfelt condolences over the Martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and equally shared the grief and pain," it said.
