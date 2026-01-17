ETV Bharat / bharat

'Protests, Destroyed Structures And Gunshots', Indians Arrived From Iran Reveal Chaotic Situation

A man speaks to the media as he arrives from Iran amid escalating regional tensions, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: As the first batch of Indian nationals arrived from Iran, they described the situation as chaotic and dangerous, saying protests and gunfire would rattle them almost daily.

Two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals arrived from Iran. The flights were not part of the evacuation operation. While one flight arrived directly from Tehran to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night, another one arrived via Sharjah.

The Indian embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights, due to the escalating situation on Wednesday.

Shaheen Ali (name changed) from Jammu and Kashmir, who was among the flyers, described the situation as ‘dangerous’ in Iran amid the ongoing protests.

The third-year MBBS student said that he boarded a train from the Iranian city of Shiraz to Tehran Airport as the domestic flights were not available.

"I travelled for 13 hours to reach the airport. There used to be protests, and gunshots would ring in the air in the evening. It would panic us. But we were directed by university authorities not to leave dormitories," he told ETV Bharat.

Mir said they stayed inside the dormitories for a week and spent time playing games on mobile phones.

"There was fear and danger outside. Internet and international calls were blocked. Many structures and bus stands were damaged. Shops opened for a few hours in the morning, and we would make purchases that time. But during the day, markets were shut, and traffic was off the roads. Protests would erupt in the evening," he said, feeling relaxed on returning home.

At the Tehran airport, he said there was a massive crowd as people from other countries, such as Lebanon, were also leaving the country due to fear and rumours spurred by the communication blockade. The shutdown and disruption of communications, which began on January 8, entered its 20th day with access to both fixed-line and mobile internet cut off.

Another student said their ticket cost them over Rs 50,000, and university authorities were reluctant to allow students to travel because of exams scheduled in the coming month.

"But my family was worried, and I wanted to be with them," she added.