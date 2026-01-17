'Protests, Destroyed Structures And Gunshots', Indians Arrived From Iran Reveal Chaotic Situation
Over 300 Indian citizens arrived in the two flights, with more than 100 students scheduled to arrive soon, according to officials.

Srinagar: As the first batch of Indian nationals arrived from Iran, they described the situation as chaotic and dangerous, saying protests and gunfire would rattle them almost daily.
Two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals arrived from Iran. The flights were not part of the evacuation operation. While one flight arrived directly from Tehran to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night, another one arrived via Sharjah.
The Indian embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights, due to the escalating situation on Wednesday.
Shaheen Ali (name changed) from Jammu and Kashmir, who was among the flyers, described the situation as ‘dangerous’ in Iran amid the ongoing protests.
The third-year MBBS student said that he boarded a train from the Iranian city of Shiraz to Tehran Airport as the domestic flights were not available.
"I travelled for 13 hours to reach the airport. There used to be protests, and gunshots would ring in the air in the evening. It would panic us. But we were directed by university authorities not to leave dormitories," he told ETV Bharat.
Mir said they stayed inside the dormitories for a week and spent time playing games on mobile phones.
"There was fear and danger outside. Internet and international calls were blocked. Many structures and bus stands were damaged. Shops opened for a few hours in the morning, and we would make purchases that time. But during the day, markets were shut, and traffic was off the roads. Protests would erupt in the evening," he said, feeling relaxed on returning home.
At the Tehran airport, he said there was a massive crowd as people from other countries, such as Lebanon, were also leaving the country due to fear and rumours spurred by the communication blockade. The shutdown and disruption of communications, which began on January 8, entered its 20th day with access to both fixed-line and mobile internet cut off.
Another student said their ticket cost them over Rs 50,000, and university authorities were reluctant to allow students to travel because of exams scheduled in the coming month.
"But my family was worried, and I wanted to be with them," she added.
Over 300 Indian citizens arrived in the two flights, with more than 100 students scheduled to arrive soon, according to officials who oversee the return of Indians.
"But the flight of 110 students is not confirmed due to disruption and huge rush at the airport," they added. "They are coming on their own as the government is watching the situation in Iran, as protests have subsided."
Dilshad, who hailed from Hyderabad and returned on the flight, said that after trouble began for the past two weeks, they were worried for their safety.
"Protesters would come in front of cars. We could not call or text families. Even our earlier tickets were also cancelled as communication was blocked," he added.
Iran is marred with unrest after protests that initially began over inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency since December 28. US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported the killing of 3090 people. At least 2,055 people have been reported with severe injuries, and the number of arrests has risen to 22,123.
Earlier, as the tension escalated with the US, Iranian authorities ordered the closure of the country’s airspace. Multiple Indian airlines were forced to reroute or cancel flights.
In Jammu and Kashmir, where almost 2,000 students out of the 30,000 Indian students are studying in several educational institutes in Iran, many parents felt relieved that the resumption of flights to Iran would allow their children to return.
"But they are worried about reaching the airport, as it is unsafe to commute there. They are staying inside their dormitories and are afraid to leave even for markets due to fear," a parent added.
Nasir Khuemai, National Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), said they are coordinating with the government for the return of students.
"If the situation deteriorates, then only students will be evacuated by the government. Students are safe and secure there, and Indian officials in the Tehran Embassy are also in touch with students," he added.
