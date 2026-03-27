Protests Against Israel And US Disrupt Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session
MLAs protest against Israel and the US, and in support of Iran, in J&K Assembly, while the BJP demands the National Law University for Jammu.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
Jammu: As the second leg of the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Friday, a ruckus marked the proceedings, with ruling National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLAs protesting against Israel and the US and in support of Iran.
The ruling party MLA from Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, waved the picture of Iran’s deceased Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei. At the same time, other legislators reached near the well of the House and continued their protest, raising slogans against the aggression by Israel and the US.
Some NC legislators also wore black bands in solidarity with Iran. Raising slogans like “Israel Murdabad (death to Israel)” and “Iran Zindabad (long live Iran)” and demanding an end to the killing of innocent people of Iran.
For a couple of minutes, the order was brought to the House by the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, but legislators from both sides continued to protest and didn’t allow the House to function.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present in the House when the MLAs from both sides were protesting.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, on the other hand, raised posters demanding the National Law University (NLU) for Jammu amid sloganeering. As soon as BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia was given time to speak, he tried to raise the NLU issue but was confronted by the NC MLAs, and pandemonium continued.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP MLAs Shagun Parihar, Arvind Gupta and Yudhvir Sethi had an altercation after Lone raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They even came face to face, but the marshals separated them to avoid any fight.
After the MLAs across the party line protested for the first 27 minutes of the Question Hour and the ruckus continued, the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, adjourned the House for 30 minutes.
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