ETV Bharat / bharat

Protests Against Israel And US Disrupt Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session

Jammu: As the second leg of the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Friday, a ruckus marked the proceedings, with ruling National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLAs protesting against Israel and the US and in support of Iran.

The ruling party MLA from Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, waved the picture of Iran’s deceased Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei. At the same time, other legislators reached near the well of the House and continued their protest, raising slogans against the aggression by Israel and the US.

Some NC legislators also wore black bands in solidarity with Iran. Raising slogans like “Israel Murdabad (death to Israel)” and “Iran Zindabad (long live Iran)” and demanding an end to the killing of innocent people of Iran.

For a couple of minutes, the order was brought to the House by the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, but legislators from both sides continued to protest and didn’t allow the House to function.