Protesting For Sister’s Job, Madhya Pradesh Man Dies By Suicide At Delhi's Jantar Mantar
The deceased, Lokendra (40), had been demanding a job for his sister on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A man died by suicide at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said. He had been protesting for a job for his sister in the education department, they said.
The deceased, Lokendra (40) of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, had been demanding a job for his sister on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband. He has been staying in the national capital since July and has protested over the same issue at the Jantar Mantar previously as well.
According to police, his brother-in-law was working as a peon in Madhya Pradesh’s Department of Education and passed away in 2019. “The deceased wanted the government to offer his sister a job in the department on compassionate grounds, as the family was facing financial issues,” they said.
A senior police officer told the media that the incident took place on Monday, around 9 am, when the man reached Jantar Mantar and allegedly shot himself dead. “Soon after we received the information, our team reached the spot and found the man's body with a gunshot injury. We have cordoned off the area, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.
The body will be sent for postmortem examination after completion of legal formalities. “The actual circumstances under which the man took the extreme step are being verified,” the officer added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
(With inputs from PTI)
