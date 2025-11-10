ETV Bharat / bharat

Protesting For Sister’s Job, Madhya Pradesh Man Dies By Suicide At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: A man died by suicide at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said. He had been protesting for a job for his sister in the education department, they said.

The deceased, Lokendra (40) of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, had been demanding a job for his sister on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband. He has been staying in the national capital since July and has protested over the same issue at the Jantar Mantar previously as well.

According to police, his brother-in-law was working as a peon in Madhya Pradesh’s Department of Education and passed away in 2019. “The deceased wanted the government to offer his sister a job in the department on compassionate grounds, as the family was facing financial issues,” they said.