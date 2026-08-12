ETV Bharat / bharat

Condition Of Devendra Mahto, 3 Others Hospitalised During Jharkhand Exam Irregularities Protest Stable, Says Official

Ranchi: The condition of four students, including Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been at the forefront of protests against examination irregularities in Jharkhand, remains stable, said hospital officials.

Mahto and three others have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, Ranchi. Two students were injured in a lathi-charge during the protest march that was taken towards the state assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10.

The students were injured as thousands from across Jharkhand marched towards the state assembly. Demonstrations were held against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Mahto, the leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), is among those receiving treatment at the hospital's Medicine High Dependency Unit (HDU). Two other hospitalised student leaders have been identified as among others as Manish Kumar Singh and Habiba.