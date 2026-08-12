Condition Of Devendra Mahto, 3 Others Hospitalised During Jharkhand Exam Irregularities Protest Stable, Says Official
Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital Ranchi says condition of Devendra Mahto and three other protestors remains stable.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Ranchi: The condition of four students, including Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been at the forefront of protests against examination irregularities in Jharkhand, remains stable, said hospital officials.
Mahto and three others have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, Ranchi. Two students were injured in a lathi-charge during the protest march that was taken towards the state assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10.
The students were injured as thousands from across Jharkhand marched towards the state assembly. Demonstrations were held against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
Mahto, the leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), is among those receiving treatment at the hospital's Medicine High Dependency Unit (HDU). Two other hospitalised student leaders have been identified as among others as Manish Kumar Singh and Habiba.
Giving an update about the condition of the students, Dr Bimlesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, said that they are “doing well and are out of danger.” He added that admitted protestors could be discharged from the hospital soon.
He clarified that the student leaders were admitted to the HDU to prevent visitors from disturbing other patients.
Dr Singh further said that the condition of all students undergoing treatment at the hospital, whether for injuries received from the lathi-charge or on account of an indefinite hunger strike, remains stable. Meanwhile, the protest by the students in Ranchi entered its 20th day.
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