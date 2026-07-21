ETV Bharat / bharat

Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As CJP Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Paper Leak Allegations

Protests continued at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The second day of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad March' at Jantar Mantar witnessed heavy protests. Demonstrators continued their sit-in and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET examination paper leaks.

The protest was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, National Chief Spokesperson Ashutosh Rana, and party spokesperson Saurav Das.

Delhi Police deployed heavy security around the protest site. Three layers of barricades were erected on both sides of Jantar Mantar, and only those who cleared identity verification and security checks were allowed to enter the venue.

Most roads leading to Jantar Mantar from central Delhi were also barricaded. Among the volunteers for identity verification were the Cockroach Janata Party’s representatives. According to organisers, several individuals were denied entry after verification.

Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police used force during the previous day's demonstration. Ashwini Bhivbade, a social activist from Maharashtra who participated in the protest, said that police resorted to a lathi-charge without warning.