ETV Bharat / bharat

Protest Called By Trade Bodies Receives Widespread Response Across India

New Delhi: The nationwide protest called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday in support of agitating factory workers in National Capital Region (NCR) received a widespread response, prompting district administrations in several states to place a number of trade union leaders under house arrest.

Several CITU leaders including Mukesh Raghav, Ram Sarawat and several other leaders were put under house arrest since morning.

Places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Hyderabad, Telangana, Uttarakhand registered day long protest which was also supported by All India Kisan Sabha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, All India Agricultural Worker’s Union.

Condemning the repression on agitating factory workers in Delhi & NCR’s industrial belt by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demands all political parties and mass organisations to rally against the illegal house arrests of trade union activists.

“As of April 16, authorities in Noida and Gurugram have remanded a total of 466 people to judicial custody or are holding them under arrest in connection with the workers' struggle,” said CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem to ETV Bharat.

He said that instead of addressing the legitimate demands, both governments have let loose the police on the workers and resorted to filing false cases against workers’ leaders, putting them under “House Arrests.”

“House Arrests are illegal since there is no explicit provision for them in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BSS),” he said.

The present upsurge, which began on April 9 in Noida Phase-II, has rapidly spread across industrial belts. It involves around 40,000–50,000 workers in Noida alone and extends across 6–8 major clusters and over 15 industrial pockets in the NCR.