Protest Called By Trade Bodies Receives Widespread Response Across India
Organisations like CITU, AIKS, SKM, AIAWU are demanding release of arrested trade union leaders and tripartite talks over wages of factory workers, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The nationwide protest called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday in support of agitating factory workers in National Capital Region (NCR) received a widespread response, prompting district administrations in several states to place a number of trade union leaders under house arrest.
Several CITU leaders including Mukesh Raghav, Ram Sarawat and several other leaders were put under house arrest since morning.
Places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Hyderabad, Telangana, Uttarakhand registered day long protest which was also supported by All India Kisan Sabha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, All India Agricultural Worker’s Union.
Condemning the repression on agitating factory workers in Delhi & NCR’s industrial belt by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demands all political parties and mass organisations to rally against the illegal house arrests of trade union activists.
“As of April 16, authorities in Noida and Gurugram have remanded a total of 466 people to judicial custody or are holding them under arrest in connection with the workers' struggle,” said CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem to ETV Bharat.
He said that instead of addressing the legitimate demands, both governments have let loose the police on the workers and resorted to filing false cases against workers’ leaders, putting them under “House Arrests.”
“House Arrests are illegal since there is no explicit provision for them in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BSS),” he said.
The present upsurge, which began on April 9 in Noida Phase-II, has rapidly spread across industrial belts. It involves around 40,000–50,000 workers in Noida alone and extends across 6–8 major clusters and over 15 industrial pockets in the NCR.
“It was a strong message of resistance to the Modi regime’s anti-worker policies. The mass struggle has already compelled the Uttar Pradesh government to announce a hurried wage revision, though it is neither adequate nor acceptable to workers, once again proving that only struggle yields results,” said SKM leader Hanna Mollah to ETV Bharat.
Recently, workers across the NCR—in Panipat and Sonipat (Haryana), Bhiwadi and Neemrana (Rajasthan), and other industrial centres like Surat and Hazira (Gujarat), and Barauni (Bihar)—launched massive struggles against the contract labour system, starvation wages, inhuman working conditions, anti-worker Labour Codes, and alleged state repression.
“These spontaneous struggles by the working class must open the eyes of the Modi regime and the RSS-BJP leadership, which is surrendering to corporate dictates to impose anti-worker, anti-farmer Labour Codes and policies. These struggles continue the momentum from the historic 12 February general strike citing threats to livelihoods, Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and Labor Rights,” Mollah said.
Meanwhile, B Venkat, general secretary of All India Agricultural Worker’s Union (AIAWU) extended its support to the agitating workers.
“The All India Agricultural Workers Union fully stands in solidarity with the striking workers. We join the call for an immediate minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month, a figure that is a basic necessity in an era of hyper-inflation. We demand the total abolition of the contract labour system and the enforcement of equal pay for equal work through the regularization of all jobs,” said Venkat.
The AIAWU also demand an immediate end to “state terror”, the unconditional release of all arrested workers and trade union leaders and the total withdrawal of the regressive Labour Codes.
“The police must be removed from industrial clusters, and the illegal confinement of trade union leaders must cease at once. The AIAWU will ensure that the echoes of this struggle reach every village and field, for the liberation of the worker is tied to the liberation of the tiller,” Venkat stated.
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