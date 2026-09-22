ETV Bharat / bharat

'Protecting Tata Legacy Need Of The Hour': Sharad Pawar On On-Going Conflict Between Tata Trusts And Tata Sons

Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, explicitly stated that the charity arm of the company that has been directing the conglomerate should be protected.

The conflict has been going on for the last few months over issues including a potential listing of Tata Sons, Air India's mounting losses and a planned exit of a minority shareholder, has now turned political.

Mumbai : In the on-going conflict within one of India's largest business conglomerate the Tata Group, Former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the need of the hour is to protect the legacy of the Tata Group.

"When decisions are made regarding the leadership of the Tata Group, it is essential to respect the institutional processes and the role of the Trusts. Because it is necessary to preserve the legacy of the 'Tata Group,' which is continuously connected not only to the development of Maharashtra but also to the nation's progress and societal life," Pawar said in an elaborate post on X.

"The Tata Group’s legacy is rooted in the belief that business should serve society. Tata Trusts’ institutional role and rights must be respected under the established governance framework," added Pawar, who hails from Baramati.

He gave the example of the exemplary Jamshedji Tata, the patriarch of the family who founded the Tata Group. "Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family gave industry a value-based direction of social service. Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved," he said.

Pawar also said that the deadlock over who should lead the company needs to be resolved through dialogue and the Articles of Association.

"The current leadership issue should be resolved through due process, dialogue, and adherence to the Articles of Association. Protecting the Tata Group’s trust-based legacy is essential to preserving its contribution to India’s development."