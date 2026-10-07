ETV Bharat / bharat

Protecting Seafarers Critical: India Urges De-Escalation Following Black Sea Ship Attacks

New Delhi: India on Wednesday condemned a string of attacks targeting four commercial vessels in the Black Sea over the past two days that left two of the 33 Indian nationals on board injured. New Delhi renewed its call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and restore regional peace, emphasising that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers must cease immediately to ensure free and unimpeded international navigation.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at the same time, referred to India's ongoing conversations with Russia and Ukraine to push for a peaceful solution to the lingering conflict between the two countries. "We have ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard," he said. Jaiswal said New Delhi condemns the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region.

"We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing. Elaborating on the incidents, he said commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while it was sailing in the Black Sea.

"There were three Indian nationals onboard. One of them was injured and has since received medical treatment. Our embassy in Romania is in touch with them for their safety and welfare," he said. Jaiswal said a Togo-flagged ship, Alfa Watan, was attacked on Tuesday and the fate of its crew is unknown.

"Another vessel, the Palau flagged MV Able came under a drone attack, but fortunately all its 18 crew, including seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. One Indian national suffered injuries and is under medical supervision," he said. Jaiswal thanked the Bulgarian authorities for their timely help, adding Indian mission in Bulgaria is offering all possible assistance to the seafarers.

"The fourth ship which came under attack is the Liberian-flagged Aframax Rio, an oil tanker. All the crew, consisting of 23 Indian seafarers, have been rescued," he said. Jaiswal said India has been consistently calling for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways must be restored at the earliest," he said. Jaiswal, responding to a question on the Ukraine conflict, said India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward.