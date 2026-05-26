ETV Bharat / bharat

Proposed Kanpur-Kabrai Greenfield Highway Expected To Usher In Development For Bundelkhand

Hamirpur: The proposed Kanpur-Kabrai Greenfield four-lane highway is expected to give impetus to road connectivity in Bundelkhand. The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 5,757 crore, is awaiting approval of the central government. The tendering process is said to be in advanced stages and the agency to execute the project will be finalized following the cabinet approval.

This approximately 118-km access-controlled highway will pass through Hamirpur and Mahoba districts and connect to National Highway (NH) 35 in Kabrai area. It will further connect with the Banda-Mahoba route and the Kabrai-Chhatarpur-Sagar route strengthening connectivity between Lucknow and Bhopal.

Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad has been actively involved in advancing this project and has met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari twice to raise the issue of approval for this project. Nishad says this project is crucial for Bundelkhand's development, trade and safe transportation.

The construction of the Greenfield Highway is expected to reduce the traffic pressure on the existing NH-34 where up to 25,000 vehicles pass daily, including approximately 15,000 heavy vehicles. The new highway will provide an alternative and faster route for heavy vehicles and thus ease traffic congestion in Hamirpur city, Sumerpur and Maudaha areas.

Sources said the proposed highway will significantly benefit the towns of Hamirpur, Sumerpur and Maudaha. Connectivity is proposed near the Neyveli plant in Hamirpur.

There is also a proposal to connect Sumerpur Industrial Area and Maudaha to major roads which will boost local trade, industrial activities and transportation.

Two large four-lane bridges over the Yamuna and Betwa rivers are also to be built under the Greenfield project. The bridge on the Yamuna will be approximately 1,000-1,100 metres long while that on Betwa will be approximately 750-800 metres long. These bridges will facilitate transportation between Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.