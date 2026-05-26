Proposed Kanpur-Kabrai Greenfield Highway Expected To Usher In Development For Bundelkhand
The new highway will provide an alternative and faster route for heavy vehicles, easing traffic congestion in Hamirpur, Sumerpur and Maudaha.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Hamirpur: The proposed Kanpur-Kabrai Greenfield four-lane highway is expected to give impetus to road connectivity in Bundelkhand. The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 5,757 crore, is awaiting approval of the central government. The tendering process is said to be in advanced stages and the agency to execute the project will be finalized following the cabinet approval.
This approximately 118-km access-controlled highway will pass through Hamirpur and Mahoba districts and connect to National Highway (NH) 35 in Kabrai area. It will further connect with the Banda-Mahoba route and the Kabrai-Chhatarpur-Sagar route strengthening connectivity between Lucknow and Bhopal.
Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad has been actively involved in advancing this project and has met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari twice to raise the issue of approval for this project. Nishad says this project is crucial for Bundelkhand's development, trade and safe transportation.
The construction of the Greenfield Highway is expected to reduce the traffic pressure on the existing NH-34 where up to 25,000 vehicles pass daily, including approximately 15,000 heavy vehicles. The new highway will provide an alternative and faster route for heavy vehicles and thus ease traffic congestion in Hamirpur city, Sumerpur and Maudaha areas.
Sources said the proposed highway will significantly benefit the towns of Hamirpur, Sumerpur and Maudaha. Connectivity is proposed near the Neyveli plant in Hamirpur.
There is also a proposal to connect Sumerpur Industrial Area and Maudaha to major roads which will boost local trade, industrial activities and transportation.
Two large four-lane bridges over the Yamuna and Betwa rivers are also to be built under the Greenfield project. The bridge on the Yamuna will be approximately 1,000-1,100 metres long while that on Betwa will be approximately 750-800 metres long. These bridges will facilitate transportation between Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.
Vehicles will be able to move at a speed of 100 km per hour on the proposed highway. It is being stated that presently, the journey from Kabrai to Kanpur takes around three-and-a-half to four hours. Once the new road is operational, this journey is expected to be completed in approximately one and a half hours. This will save time for passengers, traders and cargo vehicles.
The stone trade in Kabrai and the transportation of gravel and sand between Hamirpur and Mahoba will benefit from this project. Currently, vehicles carrying construction materials travel via NH-34 to Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Sitapur and Lakhimpur. The new road will speed up freight movement and reduce transport time.
The demand for a four-lane Kanpur-Kabrai highway has been a long-standing issue. Former MP Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel raised the issue several times in the Lok Sabha. In 2019, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced the highway during his visit to Hamirpur. Subsequently, a survey for the project began in 2022 following which it was revealed that the 112 km long route road would pass through 68 villages in Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
It is learnt that approximately 500 hectares of agricultural and other land may be affected in Hamirpur, approximately 250 hectares in Mahoba and approximately 400 hectares in Kanpur city. Additionally, 6.7 hectares of forest land in Hamirpur, 4.5 hectares in Mahoba, and 0.8 hectares in Kanpur will also be affected.
The agency that builds the highway will maintain it for 20 years. It will also be responsible for toll collection during this period. It is claimed that this will ensure accountability for the quality, maintenance and operation of the road.
Chairman of National Highways Coordination Committee, Vishal Chauhan said the project is in the process of approval. “The proposal has been advanced at the ministry level and approval is pending at a higher level. The project is being taken seriously,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Project Director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Kanpur, Pankaj Yadav disclosed, “The preliminary notification for land acquisition has been issued and the tender process is in an advanced stage.”