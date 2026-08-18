Proposed Industrial Park In Area Prohibited For Constructions In Kashmir Raises Flood Fears
A proposed industrial park in Srinagar has raised concerns about floods.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Srinagar: A proposed industrial estate sponsored by the Centre on the land that falls within the notified flood absorption basin in Srinagar, on which construction activity is prohibited, has ruffled feathers.
The investment-ready park opposite Srinagar Railway station at Nowgam is being proposed on 50 acres of land at a cost of Rs 104 crore under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAYVA) programme. The objective of the scheme is to "develop investment-ready, world-class industrial infrastructure" to boost the manufacturing capacity.
The development of the plug-and-play park is among the 100 industrial estates to be set up over a period of six years from 2026-27 to 2031-32 across the country, with a total financial outlay of approximately Rs 33,660 crore. In the first phase, about 50 industrial parks will be set up within J&K Union Territory, proposing one industrial estate in Jammu and Srinagar.
The Srinagar park envisages setting up a horticulture "value chain, food processing, besides logistics and digital services." But the land proposed for the industrial park is a notified flood absorption basin and falls in a low-lying, flood-prone area, officials said.
The Master Plan Srinagar-2035 prohibited the area for construction activities. In 2019, former Governor Satya Pal Malik-led State Administrative Council imposed a ban on construction and development activities on land that falls along the National Highway 44.
"No development/construction activity be permitted along the NH Bypass from Pantha Chowk to Nowgam, which forms a part of the flood absorption basin," said the SAC official document. Instead, the Masterplan proposed developing a biodiversity park or willow forest (locally called as veeriwaar) on this stretch of land without earth filling.
"The preservation of this belt is important for the safety of Srinagar city to protect it from floods," said the masterplan, recommending preservation of the area from the onslaught of urban development, including earth filling. "The preservation of this area on scientific lines will not only create a new tourist destination but will also increase the water-holding capacity of the basin during floods."
Sources said that the proposal requires a nod from the Srinagar Development Authority and the Flood and Irrigation Department, the two nodal agencies under which the land parcel falls. At the existing stage, it is learnt that both departments were not privy to the proposal.
"Masterplan is a legal document. It will have a huge cost and will further reduce the flood absorption capacity of Srinagar, which is already reeling under the threat in the face of the 2014 devastating flood," said an urban planner. He added that once the flood basin is filled and paved, its "storage function is permanently diminished."
"The resulting water does not disappear, but the hydraulic burden is transferred elsewhere, potentially to neighbouring settlements and already vulnerable parts of Srinagar," the expert added.
The Environmental Policy Group (EPG), a grouping of trade and former bureaucrats, called for immediate "judicial and statutory" scrutiny of the proposed park, stating that the project raises a fundamental question of conformity with the approved Srinagar Master Plan–2035 and a specific restriction imposed by the SAC to protect a flood-absorption basin.
"The guiding principle should be no net loss of flood storage," said Faiz Bakshi, EPG Convenor. "No development should be permitted if it results in a net reduction in flood-storage or flood conveyance capacity. Where an intervention is otherwise legally permissible, compensatory storage should be demonstrated on the basis of hydraulic equivalence rather than merely equivalent area."
The concern is particularly significant in the face of the 2014 floods and the continuing vulnerability of Srinagar to extreme rainfall, snowmelt, riverine flooding and urban drainage failure, experts said.
Kashmir experienced its worst flood, "The Great Flood", in a hundred years in 2014, affecting two million people. Of them, more than 0.6 million people were stranded in Srinagar as 60 per cent of the city was submerged, with residents without drinking water, food and other essentials for over a week, according to the Srinagar flood action plan 2024-2025.
The Home Ministry-led National Institute of Disaster Management attributed the flood to encroachment of wetlands and construction of a railway line across the valley, among other reasons. These factors contributed to blocking the natural drainage patterns and increased the severity of the flood, said the 2023 NIDM report.
Raja Muzaffar, who raised a red flag over the development of the Nowgam industrial park in the flood basin, said the case needs to be heard by the National Green Tribunal. "Srinagar is on the precipice of a flood threat after National Highway 44, railway line and housing colonies were allowed in flood-prone areas. These encroachments in the flood basin lead to frequent flooding," he said. "Now once the industrial park is set up on 50 acres, it will further shrink the flood basin and cause devastating impact on the city."
He said the area is also a wetland and is protected by Wetland Management Conservation Rules 2017. However, Managing Director State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) Mohammad Shahid Saleem said the proposal is at the nascent stage.
"The industrial park is being proposed on the opposite side of Railway Station Srinagar," he told ETV Bharat. "The area is a developed one and is in proximity to the Srinagar Railway Station and Airport, which is one of the criteria for the scheme. If anyone has objections, we can address them. Also, the concerned departments (SDA and Flood Control) will be consulted too."
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