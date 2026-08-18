ETV Bharat / bharat

Proposed Industrial Park In Area Prohibited For Constructions In Kashmir Raises Flood Fears

Srinagar: A proposed industrial estate sponsored by the Centre on the land that falls within the notified flood absorption basin in Srinagar, on which construction activity is prohibited, has ruffled feathers.

The investment-ready park opposite Srinagar Railway station at Nowgam is being proposed on 50 acres of land at a cost of Rs 104 crore under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAYVA) programme. The objective of the scheme is to "develop investment-ready, world-class industrial infrastructure" to boost the manufacturing capacity.

The development of the plug-and-play park is among the 100 industrial estates to be set up over a period of six years from 2026-27 to 2031-32 across the country, with a total financial outlay of approximately Rs 33,660 crore. In the first phase, about 50 industrial parks will be set up within J&K Union Territory, proposing one industrial estate in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Srinagar park envisages setting up a horticulture "value chain, food processing, besides logistics and digital services." But the land proposed for the industrial park is a notified flood absorption basin and falls in a low-lying, flood-prone area, officials said.

The Master Plan Srinagar-2035 prohibited the area for construction activities. In 2019, former Governor Satya Pal Malik-led State Administrative Council imposed a ban on construction and development activities on land that falls along the National Highway 44.

"No development/construction activity be permitted along the NH Bypass from Pantha Chowk to Nowgam, which forms a part of the flood absorption basin," said the SAC official document. Instead, the Masterplan proposed developing a biodiversity park or willow forest (locally called as veeriwaar) on this stretch of land without earth filling.

"The preservation of this belt is important for the safety of Srinagar city to protect it from floods," said the masterplan, recommending preservation of the area from the onslaught of urban development, including earth filling. "The preservation of this area on scientific lines will not only create a new tourist destination but will also increase the water-holding capacity of the basin during floods."

Sources said that the proposal requires a nod from the Srinagar Development Authority and the Flood and Irrigation Department, the two nodal agencies under which the land parcel falls. At the existing stage, it is learnt that both departments were not privy to the proposal.