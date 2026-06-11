ETV Bharat / bharat

Property Details, Private Information Of Government Employees Cannot Be Revealed Under RTI: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: In an important verdict, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday ruled that the property details and personal information of government employees cannot be disclosed under the Right To Information (RTI) Act if no larger public interest is involved.

"However grave may be the allegations against a government employee, his property details and other personal information cannot be revealed under the RTI," a bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj said while dismissing a petition by one Savitramma questioning the decision of the Karnataka Information Commission not to reveal the personal information of a government employee she sought.

Savitramma had sought the details of properties and liabilities of S P Jayapal, who worked as Deputy Controller of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at its central office between 1990 and 2002.

Jayapal is accused of fraudulently selling a property of Savitramma, and a case is pending in a civil court. To strengthen her case, she had sought the property details of Jayapal through the RTI Act.

The Information Officer at KSRTC, however, rejected her application, saying the information she sought was purely personal and involves no larger public interest. The Information Commission also upheld the decision, which she challenged in the High Court.