Property Details, Private Information Of Government Employees Cannot Be Revealed Under RTI: Karnataka High Court
The verdict came during a hearing of a petition seeking property details of an employee of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: In an important verdict, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday ruled that the property details and personal information of government employees cannot be disclosed under the Right To Information (RTI) Act if no larger public interest is involved.
"However grave may be the allegations against a government employee, his property details and other personal information cannot be revealed under the RTI," a bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj said while dismissing a petition by one Savitramma questioning the decision of the Karnataka Information Commission not to reveal the personal information of a government employee she sought.
Savitramma had sought the details of properties and liabilities of S P Jayapal, who worked as Deputy Controller of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at its central office between 1990 and 2002.
Jayapal is accused of fraudulently selling a property of Savitramma, and a case is pending in a civil court. To strengthen her case, she had sought the property details of Jayapal through the RTI Act.
The Information Officer at KSRTC, however, rejected her application, saying the information she sought was purely personal and involves no larger public interest. The Information Commission also upheld the decision, which she challenged in the High Court.
While dismissing her plea, the court said the personal information of a government employee cannot become public property merely because he or she is a government employee.
"Their Right to Privacy cannot be taken away because of their employment status," the court observed. Further, it said, Section 8(1)(J) of the RTI Act exempts revealing personal information where no larger public interest is involved.
Describing the dispute between the petitioner Savitramma and Jayapal as a private property dispute, the court said the information sought for personal benefit cannot come under the purview of 'public interest'.
"Allowing disclosure of personal information merely on the basis that the person, whose details are sought, is facing serious charges, the very purpose of the Act will be defeated. There should be strong reason to suggest that information sought was necessary to bring out corruption or highlight misuse of public money," the bench said while suggesting the petitioner seek a solution to her dispute with Jayapal through legal recourse.
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