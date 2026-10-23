Proper Framing Of 'Charges' Crucial To Impeaching CEC: PDT Achary, Former Lok Sabha Secretary General
Gyanesh Kumar can be impeached on two grounds, misbehaviour and incapacity, but INDIA bloc has to carefully frame charges, the Constitution expert tells Santu Das.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's statement that any fresh motion seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would be examined in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Friday asserted that the Congress-led INDIA bloc has to carefully frame the charges of "proved misbehaviour" against Kumar while taking any step in this regard.
Notably, since the report of alleged differences between the CEC and Election Commissioners (ECs) Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu surfaced over issues pertaining to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Opposition has been stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP, and Kumar. They have been hitting the streets seeking Kumar's removal, alleging him of facilitating "vote theft" to favour the BJP's Assembly poll wins in different states, including West Bengal, Haryana and Maharashtra, held over recent years.
The Opposition is scheduled to hold a "massive" rally in the national capital on November 1, reiterating their demands. In its clarification, the poll panel has stated that all its decisions were taken as per the laws.
Earlier this year, Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan had rejected notices by the INDIA bloc, on motions regarding removal of Kumar. Later, the Opposition had submitted a fresh notice on the same motion in the Rajya Sabha. The matter is still pending in the Upper House.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Achary said the CEC can be impeached on two grounds: proved misbehaviour and incapacity.
Two Grounds: Misbehaviour & Incapacity
"There are only two grounds. One is 'proved misbehaviour'. Constitutionally, it means if you are going against the law and the Constitution — and you are doing a whole lot of irregular things — you are guilty of misbehaviour. If you indulge in corruption, you are guilty of misbehaviour. It's a vast field. The allegations against the CEC fall under this provision," Achary said.
"The other is 'incapacity', covering physical or mental incapacity. If a person has certain physical problems, he can't continue," he said.
Referring to the previous attempts by the Opposition, Achary said, "This time too, the procedure will be the same. But within three months, the political situation has changed. Now, it all depends on what the charges are, and how they (Opposition) frame these."
Citing the laws, the Constitutional expert said, "Under the law, the Speaker has the power to admit or deny such a motion. If the Speaker doesn't admit a motion, all efforts to impeach the CEC will fall apart."
"Still, they could approach the Supreme Court. That is the important difference between an ordinary motion and an impeachment motion. Then the Apex court will decide whether the decision was legally correct or not. So they have a right to go to court and challenge it," he added.
Arduous Process Ahead For The Opposition
On what happens if the motion is admitted, Achary said, "If the motion is admitted, then the Speaker will have to appoint an investigating committee. A very high-powered committee, consisting of three members. One member will be from the Supreme Court, either the Chief Justice of India or another SC judge. The second member is one of the Chief Justices of the High Courts. The third will be an eminent jurist, who will not be swayed by any of the individuals."
Regarding the motion moved by the Opposition in the Upper House, he said, "In case it is taken up in the Rajya Sabha, and passes by a two-thirds majority in the Upper House, it will then go to the Lok Sabha, who will discuss it. Then, voting will take place, and if it also gets two-thirds or special majority, then the matter will go to the President. The President will issue an order, removing the CEC."
It may be mentioned that no CEC has ever been impeached in the country.
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