ETV Bharat / bharat

Proper Framing Of 'Charges' Crucial To Impeaching CEC: PDT Achary, Former Lok Sabha Secretary General

CEC Gyanesh Kumar with ECs Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announcing Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal in New Delhi on March 15 ( ANI )

New Delhi: In the wake of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's statement that any fresh motion seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would be examined in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Friday asserted that the Congress-led INDIA bloc has to carefully frame the charges of "proved misbehaviour" against Kumar while taking any step in this regard.

Notably, since the report of alleged differences between the CEC and Election Commissioners (ECs) Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu surfaced over issues pertaining to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Opposition has been stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP, and Kumar. They have been hitting the streets seeking Kumar's removal, alleging him of facilitating "vote theft" to favour the BJP's Assembly poll wins in different states, including West Bengal, Haryana and Maharashtra, held over recent years.

The Opposition is scheduled to hold a "massive" rally in the national capital on November 1, reiterating their demands. In its clarification, the poll panel has stated that all its decisions were taken as per the laws. Earlier this year, Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan had rejected notices by the INDIA bloc, on motions regarding removal of Kumar. Later, the Opposition had submitted a fresh notice on the same motion in the Rajya Sabha. The matter is still pending in the Upper House. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Achary said the CEC can be impeached on two grounds: proved misbehaviour and incapacity. Two Grounds: Misbehaviour & Incapacity "There are only two grounds. One is 'proved misbehaviour'. Constitutionally, it means if you are going against the law and the Constitution — and you are doing a whole lot of irregular things — you are guilty of misbehaviour. If you indulge in corruption, you are guilty of misbehaviour. It's a vast field. The allegations against the CEC fall under this provision," Achary said. "The other is 'incapacity', covering physical or mental incapacity. If a person has certain physical problems, he can't continue," he said.