'Propaganda At The Behest Of Political Masters': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Akal Takht Jathedar Over 'Religious Misconduct' Decree
In a video statement, CM Mann expressed surprise at the Akal Takht Jathedar's decree when he had already testified before the Takht over the video.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: Day after the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct on the basis of a viral video, the CM on Tuesday reiterated that he did not feature in the video while accusing the Akal Takht priests of “engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters”.
On Monday, a meeting of five Singh Sahibs was called by the acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, in which all Sikh organizations and Sikh intellectuals were invited. The Akal Takht declared CM Mann as Guru Dokhi (one who has betrayed or shown disloyalty to the Guru) and Khalsa Panth Virodhi (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). The Sikh panth was also directed to sever ties with Mann.
The decree was based on the basis of a viral video purportedly showing Mann sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus.
CM Mann Reacts
In a video statement issued on Tuesday, CM Mann while referring to the Sri Akal Takht decree, said that he had already testified before the Sikh Panth that he did not feature in the video.
“...When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me. Yet, I am astonished at how individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters, spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me...,” the Punjab Chief Minister said.
ਅਹਿਮ ਮੁੱਦੇ 'ਤੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ LIVE ------- अहम मुद्दे पे, चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/8UFvmKLMdg— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 16, 2026
He further said that religion was being “exploited”. “While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there,” Mann said.
“Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong," added the Chief Minister.
The acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj on Monday said that CM Bhagwant Singh was called to the secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on 15 January 2026 and he had termed the alleged video as false and AI.
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh lied to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, which cannot be tolerated. It has been decided that the Chief Minister of Punjab be declared as a traitor to the Guru and an enemy of the Khalsa Panth. The Guru Khalsa Panth should never face this."
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