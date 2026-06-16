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'Propaganda At The Behest Of Political Masters': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Akal Takht Jathedar Over 'Religious Misconduct' Decree

Chandigarh: Day after the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct on the basis of a viral video, the CM on Tuesday reiterated that he did not feature in the video while accusing the Akal Takht priests of “engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters”.

On Monday, a meeting of five Singh Sahibs was called by the acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, in which all Sikh organizations and Sikh intellectuals were invited. The Akal Takht declared CM Mann as Guru Dokhi (one who has betrayed or shown disloyalty to the Guru) and Khalsa Panth Virodhi (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). The Sikh panth was also directed to sever ties with Mann.

The decree was based on the basis of a viral video purportedly showing Mann sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus.

CM Mann Reacts

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, CM Mann while referring to the Sri Akal Takht decree, said that he had already testified before the Sikh Panth that he did not feature in the video.