ETV Bharat / bharat

'Proof Of Failure': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi After His Appeal To Cut Fuel Use, Avoid Gold Purchase

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to the people of India to reduce fuel consumption and avoid buying gold for a year. Gandhi said the remarks reflect the failure of the government to manage the economy.

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is shifting responsibility onto citizens instead of taking accountability.

"Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons, but proof of failure," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said, "In 12 years, he (PM Modi) has brought the country to a stage where people are being told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go and where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the public so that they themselves can escape accountability."