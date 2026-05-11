'Proof Of Failure': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi After His Appeal To Cut Fuel Use, Avoid Gold Purchase
Running the country is no longer within the capacity of a 'compromised PM', Rahul Gandhi said after PM Modi's appeal to reduce gold, fuel consumption.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to the people of India to reduce fuel consumption and avoid buying gold for a year. Gandhi said the remarks reflect the failure of the government to manage the economy.
Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is shifting responsibility onto citizens instead of taking accountability.
"Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons, but proof of failure," Gandhi said.
मोदी जी ने कल जनता से त्याग मांगे - सोना मत ख़रीदो, विदेश मत जाओ, पेट्रोल कम जलाओ, खाद और खाने का तेल कम करो, मेट्रो में चलो, घर से काम करो।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2026
ये उपदेश नहीं - ये नाकामी के सबूत हैं।
12 साल में देश को इस मुक़ाम पर ला दिया है कि जनता को बताना पड़ रहा है - क्या ख़रीदे, क्या न…
The Congress leader said, "In 12 years, he (PM Modi) has brought the country to a stage where people are being told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go and where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the public so that they themselves can escape accountability."
He further stated, "Running the country is no longer within the reach of a compromised PM."
Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after PM Modi, while addressing a public meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Secunderabad Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, urged people to reduce oil consumption and avoid buying gold for a year to help the country deal with global economic crisis caused by the conflict in the West Asia and the consequenct supply chain disruptions.
Referring to the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, PM Modi said supply chains across the world had been severely affected, leading to rising prices in neighbouring countries as well. He said the Union government ensured that the burden of rising oil prices did not heavily affect people in India. He also said India is promoting electric vehicles and reducing diesel use in the railway sector to cut dependence on fuel imports.
India continues to scale new heights of progress but at the same time there are several challenges we have to overcome.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026
Here is my appeal to my fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/vIz1nT2EF6
"We will overcome the petrol and diesel problems in the country by talking to various countries. In the long run, we should reduce oil consumption," PM Modi said on Sunday.
The Prime Minister said India's dependence on petrol and diesel would decrease substantially in the near future, helping conserve foreign exchange reserves.
Calling for public participation in overcoming economic challenges, PM Modi urged people to reduce gold purchases during festivals and auspicious occasions. "Let’s stop buying gold for a year. If gold imports decrease, foreign exchange will increase," he said.
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