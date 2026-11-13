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Proof Of Allegations Against Modi On My Phone, Which PM Taps: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( File/IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Upping the ante over his debate dare to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that he has proof of allegations against Modi on his phone, which is being “tapped by the prime minister”. Gandhi also claimed that a one-on-one debate with him will end Modi's political career.

Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram about why he was insisting on a public debate when the BJP has said that the exchange can take place in Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the House, and his microphone was even switched off.

"You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane's book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "I want that Narendra Modi makes allegations against me and I do the same to him. He can come; there will be a table, on one side there will be Narendra Modi ji and on the other side, it will be me," Gandhi said. He added that he had no objection if Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was appointed as the judge for the debate. "But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me," Gandhi said. Responding to another question during the session, Gandhi said the proof of all his allegations is on his phone, "which is tapped by the prime minister". He alleged that a one-on-one debate would establish who was controlled by foreign powers and who was an "anti-national", adding that his phone contained details about these matters. Posting a video on X, Gandhi also claimed, "The prime minister's political career will be over if he comes and debates with me; he knows that and I know that."