‘Prolonged Incarceration Violates Their Liberty’, SC Grants Bail To Two Indian Mujahideen Operatives
The court said from January, 2025 till date, only two witnesses have been examined, one of whom has been examined only in part.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to two alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives who have been in prison since 2014, observing that their prolonged incarceration was “grossly violative” of the right to liberty under Article 21.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on July 27. The bench noted the petitioners were incarcerated in connection with a terror case lodged in Delhi. It said, Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar, were formally arrested in connection with the three FIRs during 2014 itself and have remained in custody ever since.
“The proceedings further reveal that from January, 2025 till date, only two witnesses have been examined, one of whom has been examined only in part. The progress of the trial has been extremely slow, and there appears to be no prospect of the trial being concluded in the near future,” said the bench.
It said as per the respondents' counter-affidavit, as many as 25 accused have been arrested in the case. The bench noted that the co-accused Mohd Maroof has already been enlarged on bail.
It noted that the sentences of both the petitioners have been suspended in the case arising from FIR (2014) registered at Jaipur wherein they were convicted by a special court in Rajasthan.
The bench also noted that the petitioners have been granted bail in connection with an FIR registered at Pratap Nagar police station, Jodhpur. “Coupled with the slow progress of the trial, we feel that the continued incarceration of the petitioners in this case is grossly violative of the right to liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” said the bench.
The court directed that the petitioners be released on bail, on terms and conditions imposed by the trial court, in connection with the FIR of 2011 dated November 22, 2011 registered at PS Special Cell, New Delhi, subject to their not being required in any other case.
“It is made clear that the observations made herein are confined to the adjudication of the present petitions seeking bail and shall not be construed as an expression on the merits of the case pending before the trial court,” said the bench.
The bench said the petitioners shall continue to cooperate with the trial. “In the event the trial court or the prosecution finds that the petitioners are delaying the conclusion of trial, failing to cooperate with the trial, or otherwise misusing the liberty granted to them, it shall be open to the prosecution to apprise this Court of the same for appropriate orders”, said the bench.
The apex court’s order came on separate pleas filed by Ansari and Azhar challenging an April order of the Delhi High Court. The high court refused to grant them bail in the case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in November 2011. The case originated when an alleged Indian Mujahideen member, Mohd Quateel Siddiqui, was apprehended in November 2011 and purportedly disclosed the establishment of a Rajasthan module of the outfit to carry out terror activities in and around Delhi.
Based on the disclosures and information received, the Special Cell arrested several individuals and seized a large quantity of explosives and ammunition.
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