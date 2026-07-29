ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Prolonged Incarceration Violates Their Liberty’, SC Grants Bail To Two Indian Mujahideen Operatives

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to two alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives who have been in prison since 2014, observing that their prolonged incarceration was “grossly violative” of the right to liberty under Article 21.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on July 27. The bench noted the petitioners were incarcerated in connection with a terror case lodged in Delhi. It said, Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar, were formally arrested in connection with the three FIRs during 2014 itself and have remained in custody ever since.

“The proceedings further reveal that from January, 2025 till date, only two witnesses have been examined, one of whom has been examined only in part. The progress of the trial has been extremely slow, and there appears to be no prospect of the trial being concluded in the near future,” said the bench.

It said as per the respondents' counter-affidavit, as many as 25 accused have been arrested in the case. The bench noted that the co-accused Mohd Maroof has already been enlarged on bail.

It noted that the sentences of both the petitioners have been suspended in the case arising from FIR (2014) registered at Jaipur wherein they were convicted by a special court in Rajasthan.

The bench also noted that the petitioners have been granted bail in connection with an FIR registered at Pratap Nagar police station, Jodhpur. “Coupled with the slow progress of the trial, we feel that the continued incarceration of the petitioners in this case is grossly violative of the right to liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” said the bench.