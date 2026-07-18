ETV Bharat / bharat

Prolonged Incarceration Shocks Judicial Conscience: SC Grants Bail To Accused Incarcerated For 9 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to a murder accused, who was incarcerated for over nine years, observing that the continued delay in the trial and prolonged incarceration shocked the court’s judicial conscience.

The order was passed on July 16 by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale.

The petitioner, Liakat Ali, moved the apex court seeking bail, stating he had been incarcerated for more than nine years and two months. He claimed that the trial was proceeding at a snail’s pace, through no fault of his own. "The petitioner’s bail application attained finality in the year 2024. Even thereafter, there is no substantial progress in the trial, since as of yet only 12 out of 30 prosecution witnesses have been examined before the trial court," noted the bench.

Petitioner’s counsel submitted that the petitioner was a young boy at the time of the alleged occurrence. It was argued that the charge against the petitioner is based on circumstantial evidence. The counsel contended that the principles governing the presumption of innocence—that bail is the rule and jail is the exception—must be considered.

The counsel for Jammu and Kashmir contended that nothing prevented the petitioner from filing a fresh bail application, as the offences alleged against him are punishable under Sections 302, 382, 201 read with Section 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, and there is no need for interference.