Prolonged Incarceration Shocks Judicial Conscience: SC Grants Bail To Accused Incarcerated For 9 Years
The petitioner, Liakat Ali, moved the apex court seeking bail, stating that the trial was proceeding at a snail’s pace.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to a murder accused, who was incarcerated for over nine years, observing that the continued delay in the trial and prolonged incarceration shocked the court’s judicial conscience.
The order was passed on July 16 by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale.
The petitioner, Liakat Ali, moved the apex court seeking bail, stating he had been incarcerated for more than nine years and two months. He claimed that the trial was proceeding at a snail’s pace, through no fault of his own. "The petitioner’s bail application attained finality in the year 2024. Even thereafter, there is no substantial progress in the trial, since as of yet only 12 out of 30 prosecution witnesses have been examined before the trial court," noted the bench.
Petitioner’s counsel submitted that the petitioner was a young boy at the time of the alleged occurrence. It was argued that the charge against the petitioner is based on circumstantial evidence. The counsel contended that the principles governing the presumption of innocence—that bail is the rule and jail is the exception—must be considered.
The counsel for Jammu and Kashmir contended that nothing prevented the petitioner from filing a fresh bail application, as the offences alleged against him are punishable under Sections 302, 382, 201 read with Section 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, and there is no need for interference.
"In the normal course, we would not have entertained this petition. However, the continued delay in trial and prolonged incarceration shock our judicial conscience. The petitioner was a teenager at the time of the alleged occurrence and has been charged with the commission of murder based on circumstantial evidence," said the apex court.
The bench said he has been incarcerated for nine years and two months, for no fault of his own. "At this rate, the trial is likely to take further time. When the accused is under incarceration, it is incumbent upon the court and the prosecuting agency to expedite the conduct of the trial,” observed the bench.
The bench said: "Considering the facts of the case, we are inclined to invoke our powers under Article 32 of the Constitution of India by granting bail to the petitioner, for which appropriate conditions will have to be imposed by the concerned trial court."
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