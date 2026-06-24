Prolific Writer, Veteran Horticulture Expert And Sowa-Rigpa Pioneer: Meet The Padma Shri Awardees From J&K And Ladakh
Brij Lal Bhat and Dr Padma Gurmet received the honour from the President on June 23 while Prof Shafi Shauq was honoured on May 25.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Srinagar: After Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan, the Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the country. Padma awards recognize people whose work has left a lasting mark on society, often away from the spotlight.
This year, three distinguished personalities from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were among the Padma Shri awardees. While horticulture expert and social worker Brij Lal Bhat and Sowa-Rigpa scholar Dr Padma Gurmet received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, noted Kashmiri writer and academic Prof. Shafi Shauq was honoured during the first ceremony held on May 25, 2026.
Born on March 16, 1945, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Bhat built a distinguished career in horticulture but dedicated himself to social service after retirement.
A postgraduate in horticulture, he later specialized in marketing and refrigeration at Washington State University in the United States. During his career, he held several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and horticulture sectors, including Project Director of Agri Export Zones, Chief Executive Officer of World Bank-supported agricultural projects, and Director of Horticulture Planning and Marketing.
Bhat played an important role in modernizing the region's fruit industry. He worked in research, production, post-harvest management and value addition. He helped introduce cardboard packaging for fruit transportation, promoted cold-chain infrastructure and contributed to establishing fruit and vegetable markets across Jammu and Kashmir.
He was also involved in securing Agri Export Zone status for Kashmir's apples and walnuts while opening new opportunities for growers and exporters. His work extended to Ladakh, where he promoted the scientific cultivation of walnuts, almonds and other nut crops.
After retirement, Bhat shifted his focus to community service. As chairman of the administrative committee of Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram-Vivekananda Kendra (SRMAVK) at Nagdandi village in Anantnag, Bhat contributed towards promoting social harmony and focused on youth engagement and cultural preservation.
Bhat established youth centres in several villages and organized educational, cultural and yoga programmes. He also developed demonstration orchards to help farmers adopt scientific cultivation practices and improve livelihoods.
Over the years, he has received several awards, including the State Marketing Award from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Udyog Rattan Award.
For Dr Padma Gurmet, the Padma Shri recognizes a lifetime spent preserving and strengthening Sowa-Rigpa, the traditional Tibetan system of medicine practised across the Himalayan region.
Born on April 15, 1971, in Ladakh, Padma Gurmet grew up in a family of traditional healers. He learned the basics of Sowa-Rigpa from his father, Amchi Tashi Rabstan Onchung. He later pursued formal studies at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Leh.
At a time when traditional medicine systems faced growing challenges, Gurmet worked to revive and institutionalize Sowa-Rigpa.
After joining the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha in 1997, he contributed to research, documentation and policy efforts that helped bring greater recognition to the system.
His work led to the strengthening of research infrastructure in Ladakh. He played a key role in upgrading the Amchi Medicine Research Unit in Leh into the National Research Institute for Sowa-Rigpa in 2009.
Over the years, he helped document more than 1,500 medical texts, catalogued hundreds of medicinal plants and preserved traditional formulations through digitization and research.
Gurmet has authored 12 books and published extensively on traditional medicine. He also played an important role in securing recognition for Sowa-Rigpa within India's AYUSH framework and in preparing documentation related to its cultural heritage status.
One of his major achievements was helping establish the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa in Leh. As its founding director, he guided the institution from planning to full operation, creating a dedicated centre for education, research and healthcare.
His efforts have benefited not only Ladakh but also practitioners across other Himalayan regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
Among the Padma Shri awardees from Jammu and Kashmir this year was Prof. Shafi Shauq, one of the most respected names in Kashmiri literature and scholarship.
Born on March 18, 1950, in Kaprin village of Shopian district, Prof. Shauq has spent more than five decades enriching Kashmiri language, literature and cultural studies.
After earning a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Kashmir in 1970, he joined the university's Department of English, where he completed his master's degree, M.Phil and Ph.D. He went on to teach at the university for 33 years and retired after serving as Head of the Department, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Learning.
Prof. Shauq is widely known as a writer, translator, editor and scholar. He has authored, edited or translated more than 106 books in Kashmiri, English, Hindi and Urdu.
His work covers poetry, fiction, literary criticism, language studies and translation. Among his most significant contributions are Kaeshur Lughat (a monolingual Kashmiri dictionary), Yaad Aasmaanan Hinz, Zabaan Ti Adab, Kaeshri Adabuk Tawaariekh and Kaeshur Grammar.
He has also translated a large body of Indian literature into Kashmiri and introduced Kashmiri literary works to wider audiences through English and Hindi translations. His acclaimed series, The Best of Kashmiri Literature, is regarded as an important bridge between Kashmiri literature and readers outside the region.
Beyond books, Prof. Shauq has written scripts for television serials and films. He has contributed to major national literary projects, including Medieval Indian Literature, Encyclopedia of Indian Literature and Oxford Companion to Indian Theatre.
His literary work has taken him to international platforms as well. As a representative of Indian writers' bodies, he has participated in literary exchanges and cultural programmes in countries such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil.
Over the years, he has received several prestigious honours. These include the Best Book Award from the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry in 2006, the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award in 2007 and the Bhasha Samman from the Central Institute of Indian Languages.
The Padma Shri adds another milestone to a career devoted to preserving and promoting Kashmiri language and literature.
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