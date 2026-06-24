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Prolific Writer, Veteran Horticulture Expert And Sowa-Rigpa Pioneer: Meet The Padma Shri Awardees From J&K And Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Shri Award to Prof Shafi Shauq at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on May 25, 2026. ( Photo Courtesy: PIB )

Srinagar: After Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan, the Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the country. Padma awards recognize people whose work has left a lasting mark on society, often away from the spotlight.

This year, three distinguished personalities from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were among the Padma Shri awardees. While horticulture expert and social worker Brij Lal Bhat and Sowa-Rigpa scholar Dr Padma Gurmet received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, noted Kashmiri writer and academic Prof. Shafi Shauq was honoured during the first ceremony held on May 25, 2026.

Born on March 16, 1945, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Bhat built a distinguished career in horticulture but dedicated himself to social service after retirement.

A postgraduate in horticulture, he later specialized in marketing and refrigeration at Washington State University in the United States. During his career, he held several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and horticulture sectors, including Project Director of Agri Export Zones, Chief Executive Officer of World Bank-supported agricultural projects, and Director of Horticulture Planning and Marketing.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Shri Award to Brij Lal Bhat at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on June 23, 2026. (Photo Courtesy: PIB)

Bhat played an important role in modernizing the region's fruit industry. He worked in research, production, post-harvest management and value addition. He helped introduce cardboard packaging for fruit transportation, promoted cold-chain infrastructure and contributed to establishing fruit and vegetable markets across Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also involved in securing Agri Export Zone status for Kashmir's apples and walnuts while opening new opportunities for growers and exporters. His work extended to Ladakh, where he promoted the scientific cultivation of walnuts, almonds and other nut crops.

After retirement, Bhat shifted his focus to community service. As chairman of the administrative committee of Shri Ramakrishna Mahasammelan Ashram-Vivekananda Kendra (SRMAVK) at Nagdandi village in Anantnag, Bhat contributed towards promoting social harmony and focused on youth engagement and cultural preservation.

Bhat established youth centres in several villages and organized educational, cultural and yoga programmes. He also developed demonstration orchards to help farmers adopt scientific cultivation practices and improve livelihoods.

Over the years, he has received several awards, including the State Marketing Award from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Udyog Rattan Award.

For Dr Padma Gurmet, the Padma Shri recognizes a lifetime spent preserving and strengthening Sowa-Rigpa, the traditional Tibetan system of medicine practised across the Himalayan region.

Born on April 15, 1971, in Ladakh, Padma Gurmet grew up in a family of traditional healers. He learned the basics of Sowa-Rigpa from his father, Amchi Tashi Rabstan Onchung. He later pursued formal studies at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Leh.

At a time when traditional medicine systems faced growing challenges, Gurmet worked to revive and institutionalize Sowa-Rigpa.