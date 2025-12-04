ETV Bharat / bharat

Projects Worth Rs 5700 Crore Sanctioned For Northeast Under PM-DevINE: Scindia

New Delhi: As many as 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said, adding that the ministry was set to utilise the scheme outlay.

Chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday, the minister said the Modi government is committed to ensuring rapid, transparent, and outcome-oriented development in the region, with the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) serving as a key catalyst for infrastructure and socio-economic transformation.

Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, termed the initiative the "most important scheme of the ministry" and said it was conceptualised in the Union Budget 2022-2023, according to an official release.

He said the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the period 2022-2023 to 2025-2026, and as of October 31, 2025, 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned.

"Three out of the sanctioned projects worth about Rs 176 crore have been completed, and 41 projects worth about Rs 5,500 crore are currently under progress. Further, projects worth Rs 111 crore have been approved in-principle, with more projects worth Rs 625 crore in the pipeline," he said, adding that the ministry was on track to fully utilise the scheme outlay.

He highlighted that the PM-DevINE projects are monitored through a rigorous and multi-layered mechanism. Weekly reviews are conducted, and each project is tracked against expected versus actual timelines.