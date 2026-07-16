ETV Bharat / bharat

Project Cheetah: Concerns Emerge Over RTI Act 'Violations', 'Irregularities' In Tranquillisation

New Delhi: Withholding details about Project Cheetah's implementation due to national-security and foreign-relations concerns, violations of the RTI Act and irregularities in the tranquillisation process of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park are some of the issues that have been raised by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey in a letter to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The NTCA oversees Project Cheetah.

"Recent actions by the local project authorities -- who have systemically blocked public access to basic animal welfare, veterinary data and administrative expenditure -- render the project's governance both unacceptable and legally untenable," the letter says.

It highlights that Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttam Kumar Sharma functions as both the de-facto public information officer (PIO) and the first appellate authority (FAA) within the Project Cheetah administration.

While a PIO is an officer responsible for receiving queries filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and responding to those, the FAA is an officer senior in rank to the PIO within the same public authority, who hears the first appeal if the PIO refuses, delays or gives an incomplete reply.

Dubey told PTI that in 2024, when he filed an RTI query regarding Project Cheetah, he received a response from Sharma, whose designation was mentioned as the PIO. However, last month, he received another letter regarding his RTI query in which Sharma's designation was mentioned as the FAA.

"This is a severe, illegal violation of the RTI Act, 2005. The law explicitly mandates a clear, independent two-tier structure so an aggrieved citizen can appeal a PIO's decision to a senior officer," Dubey has written in his letter to the NTCA.

The letter also notes that Project Cheetah authorities have repeatedly blocked RTI requests regarding the project by misapplying sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(j) of the Act.