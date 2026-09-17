ETV Bharat / bharat

Project Cheetah At Four: 52 Thriving, 32 Born In India; Focus On Metapopulation, Habitat Expansion

A female cheetah roams in the open forest after being released from the quarantine enclosure at Kuno National Park ( File/IANS )

Sheopur: From the reintroduction of cheetahs to ensuring the survival of cubs, Project Cheetah in India, launched four years ago, overcame unique challenges, with the big cat population surging to 52, including 32 born in the country.

Officials recalled the journey as the cheetah reintroduction programme is set to complete four years on September 17.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight wild cheetahs from Namibia into special enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The next phase of the cheetah restoration programme involves expanding suitable habitat for cheetahs and establishing a comprehensive, long-term cheetah meta-population in India.

The population of the world’s fastest land animal in the country has now reached 52, with 32 of them born in India, an official said.

While 49 cheetahs are in Kuno National Park, three others are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, both in Madhya Pradesh. Over the last four years, many important milestones have been achieved, ranging from the reintroduction of cheetahs to breeding, survival of cubs, and expansion in open forest, the official said in a statement.

The journey that began in Namibia on the distant African continent has reached Gandhi Sagar sanctuary. A total of 32 cheetahs were born in India, officials said. The success in cheetah breeding and expansion was achieved by learning from difficulties.

“The team faced many challenges in the first year of cheetah reintroduction. During this time, they gained experience in cheetah behaviour, health, and management adapted to Indian conditions,” the official said. In the next year, the focus shifted to the survival and development of cubs born in India. According to the document, 13 cubs survived for more than a year after birth.