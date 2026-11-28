ETV Bharat / bharat

Project 17A: Final Warship Of Nilgiri-Class Frigates 'Vindhyagiri' Delivered To Navy

New Delhi : 'Vindhyagiri', the seventh and final ship of Nilgiri-class frigates under Project 17A, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Friday, marking the successful culmination of the ship deliveries and a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction, officials said.

Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms, designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain.

'Vindhyagiri' (Yard 3024), the seventh and final ship of Nilgiri-class frigates (Project 17A), and the third of the class built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), was delivered to the Indian Navy at GRSE, Kolkata, the defence ministry said.

Named after the Vindhyagiri mountain range in Karnataka, the ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, a Leander-class frigate that was part of the Indian Navy from July 8, 1981, to June 11, 2012, rendering 31 years of glorious service to the nation, it said.

“This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability and is an admirable symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building,” the ministry said.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), P17A frigates reflect a "generational leap" in indigenous ship design, stealth, survivability and combat capability, the statement said.

These ships feature an advanced suite of weapons and sensors compared to the P17 (Shivalik) class. The ships are configured with combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) on each shaft, and a state-of-the-art integrated platform management system (IPMS), officials said.