ETV Bharat / bharat

Prohibitory Orders In Mumbai From July 23 To August 6; Cops Cite Likelihood Of Public Order Disturbance

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders barring the assembly of five or more persons in public places from July 23 to August 6, with officials stating that the move is due to apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act, also prohibits processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions, etc, they added.

The order said inputs received from various sources indicated a likelihood of disturbance to public order, danger to human lives and loss of property, necessitating preventive measures.

"The restrictions will remain in force from 12.01 AM on July 23 until midnight on August 6 across the areas under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai," the order said.

It, however, exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs and cooperative societies, social gatherings of clubs and associations for routine business, assemblies at cinema halls, theatres and other places of public entertainment.