Delhi Foundation Day 2025: DU Professor Recounts Journey From The Chauhans To The Present
Rich in ancient and modern history, Delhi is celebrating its Foundation Day on November 1. Learn about its journey of development.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The history of India's capital, Delhi, is not just a story of buildings and empires, but a document of a civilisation that has transformed itself over time. In every era, Delhi has shaped the nation's course as a centre of power, culture, and society. November 1, 1956, is a significant milestone in this journey, when Delhi was declared a Union Territory. Since then, November 1 is celebrated every year as Delhi Foundation Day.
Manisha Chaudhary, a professor in the Department of History at Delhi University, explained that while many people see Delhi as independent India's capital, its history goes back much further. This land has always been a centre of power, culture, and trade.
Ancient And Medieval Delhi
Chaudhary explained that Delhi rose in prominence when the Tomar and Chauhan dynasties settled here between the eighth and twelfth centuries. It became an important city under the rule of Prithviraj Chauhan.
Subsequently, the Delhi Sultanates established by the Mamluks (Turkic Slave Sultans) made Delhi their a permanent capital. Historical settlements like Mehrauli, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Kotla Firoz Shah, and Shahjahanabad were established during this period.
The Mamluk Sultans established their capitals in the western parts of Delhi. First, the Kot-ul-Islam Mosque was built in Mehrauli. Then, during the reign of Balban and Alauddin Khilji, neighbourhoods like Siri Fort, then Tughlaqabad, and finally Kotla Firoz Shah, were developed.
From The Mughals To The British
After Timur's invasion in 1398, Delhi's political position weakened, and the centre of governance was shifted to Agra. When Babur established the Mughal Empire, he did not make Delhi his capital. That's how it remained till Shah Jahan, troubled by the heat and congestion of Agra, relocated his capital to Shahjahanabad (the Red Fort area) in Delhi.
When the British took over, they initially made Calcutta their capital. Then, in 1911, at the Delhi Durbar of King George V, it was announced that Delhi would be the capital of India. The then Viceroy, Lord Hardinge, conceived the vision of New Delhi. With the help of architects like Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, he had New Delhi built with a combination of wide roads, lush green avenues, and grand government buildings, to reflect not only administrative but also imperial grandeur.
Delhi After Independence
After India's Independence on August 15, 1947, Delhi continued to function as a regular state. However, given the complexities of its administration and management as the country's capital, it was felt that Delhi should be given a special status. Hence, it was declared a Union Territory on November 1, 1956.
Professor Chaudhary said, "A capital has its own unique system. Central government institutions, ministries, and foreign embassies are located here. So its administrative structure also needed to be distinct."
In the early years after Independence, Delhi was limited to an area from the Red Fort to the Northern Ridge and Civil Lines. But after the 1970s, it began to grow rapidly, as industrial development, education, and employment opportunities began to bring millions of people from across India to settle in Delhi.
As a result, townships expanded to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, eventually becoming cities. Today, Delhi is not just a city but a National Capital Region (NCR), a unique confluence of modernity and history. From the Parliament House to India Gate, from the streets of Old Delhi to Rajpath in New Delhi, every corner reflects the vibrancy and diversity of India.
Significance Of Foundation Day
Every year on November 1, Delhiites commemorate this glorious journey of their city. The day not only marks the administrative formation, but also celebrates the historical legacy that makes Delhi the soul of India.
Chaudhary said, "Delhi's history spans thousands of years. It is not just the story of buildings or kings, but also of the common people who founded, nurtured, and lived in it."
Today's Delhi has evolved from an old settlement to become an international metropolis. Despite this, from the ramparts of the Red Fort to the heights of the Qutub Minar, the city still holds echoes of its past.
Delhi Foundation Day reminds us that this city has given India a new direction in every era, and even today, remains a symbol of development, unity, and diversity.
