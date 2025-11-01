ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Foundation Day 2025: DU Professor Recounts Journey From The Chauhans To The Present

Rich in ancient and modern history, Delhi is celebrating its Foundation Day on November 1. Learn about its journey of development.

Delhi Foundation Day 2025
Delhi Foundation Day 2025 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The history of India's capital, Delhi, is not just a story of buildings and empires, but a document of a civilisation that has transformed itself over time. In every era, Delhi has shaped the nation's course as a centre of power, culture, and society. November 1, 1956, is a significant milestone in this journey, when Delhi was declared a Union Territory. Since then, November 1 is celebrated every year as Delhi Foundation Day.

Manisha Chaudhary, a professor in the Department of History at Delhi University, explained that while many people see Delhi as independent India's capital, its history goes back much further. This land has always been a centre of power, culture, and trade.

Ancient And Medieval Delhi

Chaudhary explained that Delhi rose in prominence when the Tomar and Chauhan dynasties settled here between the eighth and twelfth centuries. It became an important city under the rule of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Subsequently, the Delhi Sultanates established by the Mamluks (Turkic Slave Sultans) made Delhi their a permanent capital. Historical settlements like Mehrauli, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Kotla Firoz Shah, and Shahjahanabad were established during this period.

The Mamluk Sultans established their capitals in the western parts of Delhi. First, the Kot-ul-Islam Mosque was built in Mehrauli. Then, during the reign of Balban and Alauddin Khilji, neighbourhoods like Siri Fort, then Tughlaqabad, and finally Kotla Firoz Shah, were developed.

From The Mughals To The British

After Timur's invasion in 1398, Delhi's political position weakened, and the centre of governance was shifted to Agra. When Babur established the Mughal Empire, he did not make Delhi his capital. That's how it remained till Shah Jahan, troubled by the heat and congestion of Agra, relocated his capital to Shahjahanabad (the Red Fort area) in Delhi.

When the British took over, they initially made Calcutta their capital. Then, in 1911, at the Delhi Durbar of King George V, it was announced that Delhi would be the capital of India. The then Viceroy, Lord Hardinge, conceived the vision of New Delhi. With the help of architects like Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, he had New Delhi built with a combination of wide roads, lush green avenues, and grand government buildings, to reflect not only administrative but also imperial grandeur.

Delhi After Independence

After India's Independence on August 15, 1947, Delhi continued to function as a regular state. However, given the complexities of its administration and management as the country's capital, it was felt that Delhi should be given a special status. Hence, it was declared a Union Territory on November 1, 1956.

Professor Chaudhary said, "A capital has its own unique system. Central government institutions, ministries, and foreign embassies are located here. So its administrative structure also needed to be distinct."

In the early years after Independence, Delhi was limited to an area from the Red Fort to the Northern Ridge and Civil Lines. But after the 1970s, it began to grow rapidly, as industrial development, education, and employment opportunities began to bring millions of people from across India to settle in Delhi.

As a result, townships expanded to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, eventually becoming cities. Today, Delhi is not just a city but a National Capital Region (NCR), a unique confluence of modernity and history. From the Parliament House to India Gate, from the streets of Old Delhi to Rajpath in New Delhi, every corner reflects the vibrancy and diversity of India.

Significance Of Foundation Day

Every year on November 1, Delhiites commemorate this glorious journey of their city. The day not only marks the administrative formation, but also celebrates the historical legacy that makes Delhi the soul of India.

Chaudhary said, "Delhi's history spans thousands of years. It is not just the story of buildings or kings, but also of the common people who founded, nurtured, and lived in it."

Today's Delhi has evolved from an old settlement to become an international metropolis. Despite this, from the ramparts of the Red Fort to the heights of the Qutub Minar, the city still holds echoes of its past.

Delhi Foundation Day reminds us that this city has given India a new direction in every era, and even today, remains a symbol of development, unity, and diversity.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Demands Renaming Of Delhi To Indraprastha
  2. Winter Sets In Across North India As IMD Predicts Cold Spell, Clear Skies In Delhi
  3. Staff Of Delhi's 121 Mohalla Clinics Served Termination Notice After Closure Order, Say Move 'Unfair'

TAGGED:

DELHI FOUNDATION DAY 2025
DELHI UNIVERSITY
PRITHVIRAJ CHAUHAN
MUGHALS TO BRITISH
DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.