Delhi Foundation Day 2025: DU Professor Recounts Journey From The Chauhans To The Present

New Delhi: The history of India's capital, Delhi, is not just a story of buildings and empires, but a document of a civilisation that has transformed itself over time. In every era, Delhi has shaped the nation's course as a centre of power, culture, and society. November 1, 1956, is a significant milestone in this journey, when Delhi was declared a Union Territory. Since then, November 1 is celebrated every year as Delhi Foundation Day.

Manisha Chaudhary, a professor in the Department of History at Delhi University, explained that while many people see Delhi as independent India's capital, its history goes back much further. This land has always been a centre of power, culture, and trade.

Ancient And Medieval Delhi

Chaudhary explained that Delhi rose in prominence when the Tomar and Chauhan dynasties settled here between the eighth and twelfth centuries. It became an important city under the rule of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Subsequently, the Delhi Sultanates established by the Mamluks (Turkic Slave Sultans) made Delhi their a permanent capital. Historical settlements like Mehrauli, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Kotla Firoz Shah, and Shahjahanabad were established during this period.

The Mamluk Sultans established their capitals in the western parts of Delhi. First, the Kot-ul-Islam Mosque was built in Mehrauli. Then, during the reign of Balban and Alauddin Khilji, neighbourhoods like Siri Fort, then Tughlaqabad, and finally Kotla Firoz Shah, were developed.

From The Mughals To The British

After Timur's invasion in 1398, Delhi's political position weakened, and the centre of governance was shifted to Agra. When Babur established the Mughal Empire, he did not make Delhi his capital. That's how it remained till Shah Jahan, troubled by the heat and congestion of Agra, relocated his capital to Shahjahanabad (the Red Fort area) in Delhi.

When the British took over, they initially made Calcutta their capital. Then, in 1911, at the Delhi Durbar of King George V, it was announced that Delhi would be the capital of India. The then Viceroy, Lord Hardinge, conceived the vision of New Delhi. With the help of architects like Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, he had New Delhi built with a combination of wide roads, lush green avenues, and grand government buildings, to reflect not only administrative but also imperial grandeur.

Delhi After Independence