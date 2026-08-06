'Professor' Held For Attempting To Throw Petrol-Filled Bottles Near Gwalior Air Force Station
A man claiming to be an assistant professor was arrested for attempting to throw petrol bottles near Gwalior IAF Station; suspected mental illness under investigation.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Gwalior: A man claiming to be an assistant professor was arrested after allegedly attempting to throw petrol-filled bottles near the gate of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The incident, which triggered a major security concern in the sensitive military zone, took place at the Chambal Gate of the Air Force Station in the Maharajpura area. The alert IAF personnel deployed at the gate immediately responded, restrained the man, and alerted the Maharajpura police station.
The incident also prompted heightened security around the IAF station while intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and defence intelligence officials, were also alerted as part of the standard security response given the strategic importance of the installation. However, official responses haven’t indicated any terror-related conspiracy.
Police identified the accused as a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. During questioning, he claimed to hold an M.Tech degree from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, and said he was working as an assistant professor at an educational institution in Andhra Pradesh.
“His claims and personal details are being verified as part of the investigation,” they said.
Maharajpura Station House Officer (SHO) Yashwant Goyal said that during interrogation the investigators suspected that the accused was suffering from mental illness as he made some incoherent statements.
“The preliminary inquiries suggested the accused had been wandering in a mentally unstable condition for several years,” he said.
Police subsequently moved an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) seeking the man’s admission to the Gwalior Mental Health Institute for evaluation and treatment. The court accepted the request, and following a mental health assessment, ordered that he be admitted to the institute.
Officials said the investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to verify the accused's identity, background, and claims regarding his academic qualifications and employment.
“Security agencies are also reviewing the incident in view of the sensitivity of the Air Force Station, while authorities have urged the public not to speculate until the investigation is complete,” they said.
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