ETV Bharat / bharat

'Professor' Held For Attempting To Throw Petrol-Filled Bottles Near Gwalior Air Force Station

Gwalior: A man claiming to be an assistant professor was arrested after allegedly attempting to throw petrol-filled bottles near the gate of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident, which triggered a major security concern in the sensitive military zone, took place at the Chambal Gate of the Air Force Station in the Maharajpura area. The alert IAF personnel deployed at the gate immediately responded, restrained the man, and alerted the Maharajpura police station.

The incident also prompted heightened security around the IAF station while intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and defence intelligence officials, were also alerted as part of the standard security response given the strategic importance of the installation. However, official responses haven’t indicated any terror-related conspiracy.

Maharajpura Police Station (ETV Bharat)

Police identified the accused as a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. During questioning, he claimed to hold an M.Tech degree from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, and said he was working as an assistant professor at an educational institution in Andhra Pradesh.