ETV Bharat / bharat

Professionals In India See Mismatch Between Job Titles, Pay: Report

Mumbai: A significant percentage of professionals feel there is a mismatch between their job titles and compensation, highlighting a growing disconnect between recognition and rewards in workplaces, a report said on Tuesday.

According to Indeed's quarterly hiring tracker report, based on inputs from 1,211 employers and 2,533 employees across India, nearly 6 in 10 professionals said their job title does not reflect their compensation.

Nearly 80 per cent of employees interviewed believed that inflated job titles have become common across industries and have noticed colleagues getting more senior-sounding titles without a matching increase in pay, the report said.

"A job title has always carried professional identity. Titles remain meaningful because they signal opportunity and capability, but they are most effective when they reflect genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it. Building that alignment will be increasingly important for organisations looking to attract and retain talent in a competitive market," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

This report is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed in May and June 2026. Further, the report revealed that nearly 1 in 3 employees who received a title change over the past two years said it came with either no salary increase or an increment of less than 5 per cent.

At the same time, 52 per cent of professionals said they would choose a higher salary over a better designation when considering a new opportunity, indicating that while titles might open doors, compensation continued to define career value.