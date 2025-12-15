ETV Bharat / bharat

Production At Ashoknagar Oil Field Project In West Bengal To Begin Soon, Says Petroleum Minister

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the production at the Ashoknagar Oil Field project in West Bengal would start soon, with both ONGC and the state government making efforts to finalise the lease deed. With the Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules, 2025 (PNG Rules) being notified recently, the minister hoped that the issues related to stamp duty on lease as well as royalty would be "resolved".

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said, "So far as the Ashoknagar project is concerned... the production sharing contract was signed for exploration block WB-ONN-2005/4 between ONGC and OIL during NELP round 7. This was done in 2008, and ONGC was the contractor for this block".

This block is located in the North 24 Pargana district, and the discovery was made in 2018, he added. ONGC has already spent Rs 1,000 crore so far in this project, the minister said.

"It is our estimate that the Bengal basin contains a total of 240 million barrels of oil equivalents in place proven reserve. If you go by these figures at 30 per cent recovery, the cumulative production value can be around Rs 45,000 crore, and out of which the state of Bengal would get Rs 4500 crore," Puri said.

ONGC had submitted a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) request to the West Bengal government in November 2024 with regard to the On-land Block WB-ONN-2005/4 (Ashoknagar). The state government issued a provisional PML to ONGC in February 2025 for an area of 99.06 square km.

"The exchange of letters between ONGC and West Bengal government has only taken place in December 10 and 12. My reading is based on where we have reached so far that in the light of the latest legislation which we have...I do not see any problem," the minister said.

Stamp duty has to be paid on the duration of the entire lease, Puri said, adding that the stamp duty on royalty would be paid as and when it is received. Stating that he is not a soothsayer and doesn't like to anticipate, the minister hoped that things would be resolved, considering the progress made so far.