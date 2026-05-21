ETV Bharat / bharat

Producers Failing To Meet Compliance Target For 'Hard' Plastic Disposal: CPCB To NGT

New Delhi: Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shown only 76 per cent compliance with the overall Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) target for rigid plastic in India, despite mandate for full compliance.

The EPR framework is currently being implemented as part of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. Under this framework, producers, importers, and brand-owners (PIBOs) are obligated to manage their plastic packaging waste by means of recycling, re-use, or appropriate end-of-life disposal methods, which may include co-processing, waste-to-energy conversion, plastic-to-oil transformation, road construction, or industrial composting.

The CPCB has submitted the data to National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with a matter related to pollution resulting from the widespread use of 'plastic bottle caps' in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.

Earlier, the Tribunal in February had taken note of pollution stemming from the extensive use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles. It then issued directive to CPCB and several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to submit their respective responses regarding this matter.

The applicant raised concerns about plastic pollution caused by the extensive use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles. It was pointed out that while all plastic bottles are collected, the detachable plastic caps are not, leading to environmental pollution.

The applicant noted that in other countries, the plastic cap is attached to the bottle, ensuring that it is collected together with the bottle, which is 'tethered caps'.

Notably, in India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person, according to the CPCB.

What CPCB Says