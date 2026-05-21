Producers Failing To Meet Compliance Target For 'Hard' Plastic Disposal: CPCB To NGT
Meeting only 76% of obligations, apex pollution body reports, in matter related to pollution from use of rigid plastics in bottle caps, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shown only 76 per cent compliance with the overall Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) target for rigid plastic in India, despite mandate for full compliance.
The EPR framework is currently being implemented as part of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. Under this framework, producers, importers, and brand-owners (PIBOs) are obligated to manage their plastic packaging waste by means of recycling, re-use, or appropriate end-of-life disposal methods, which may include co-processing, waste-to-energy conversion, plastic-to-oil transformation, road construction, or industrial composting.
The CPCB has submitted the data to National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with a matter related to pollution resulting from the widespread use of 'plastic bottle caps' in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.
Earlier, the Tribunal in February had taken note of pollution stemming from the extensive use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles. It then issued directive to CPCB and several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to submit their respective responses regarding this matter.
The applicant raised concerns about plastic pollution caused by the extensive use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles. It was pointed out that while all plastic bottles are collected, the detachable plastic caps are not, leading to environmental pollution.
The applicant noted that in other countries, the plastic cap is attached to the bottle, ensuring that it is collected together with the bottle, which is 'tethered caps'.
Notably, in India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person, according to the CPCB.
What CPCB Says
In its recent response submitted to the NGT on this matter, the CPCB said that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, which provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for the generation, segregation, collection, processing and disposal of plastic waste, involving waste pickers and waste processors in collection of plastic waste fraction either from households or any other source of its generation or intermediate material recovery facility and adopt polluter’s pay principle through EPR Guidelines for a sustainable waste management system.
The PWM rules delineate the duties and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including the CPCB, SPCB/PCC, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), State Governments, and other agencies entrusted with the management of plastic waste. These obligations are designated to ensure environmentally sound and legally compliant mechanisms for plastic waste management, it said.
The statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has categorically stated that plastic bottles as well as their caps, being rigid in nature, are already covered under Category I: Rigid plastic packaging under the PWM Rules.
It informed that since 2022, 58,174 PIBOs and 3,040 Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) have been registered on the centralised EPR portal.
"The overall EPR target during FY2022 to FY2025 for Category I (rigid plastic) was 58.67 lakh tonnes, of which 44.64 lakh tonnes have been fulfilled, reflecting a compliance level of approximately 76 per cent. The filing for the 2025-26 is in progress," the CPCB said in its response, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.
As per the CPCB data, the target for FY2022-23 was 9.05 lakh tonnes and fulfilment was recorded at 8.47 lakh tonnes, while in FY2023-24, 18.51 lakh tonnes out of 20.22 lakh tonnes. The target for FY2024-25 was 29.4 lakh metric tonnes, but achieved at 17.66 lakh tonnes.
The CPCB further said the implementation of the provisions of the PWM Rules, 2016, including infrastructure development for collection, storage, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste is a collective mandated responsibility under the said Rules.
The concerned states and Union Territories are expected to ensure enforcement of the provisions of the PWM Rules, 2016 through local bodies, which include urban local bodies such as municipal corporations and municipalities.
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