'Produce Contemporary Material, Rather Than Relying On Old Speeches’, SC to NIA On Separatist Shabir Shah's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce contemporary material against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, rather than relying on his speeches allegedly made 30-35 years ago, as it opposed his bail plea in a terror funding case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented the NIA while senior advocate Colin Gonsalves and advocate Satya Mitra represented Shah.

During the hearing, the NIA’s counsel argued that there was material—including inflammatory videos and incriminating emails—against Shah. Luthra said they obtained data and sent it to CDAC for analysis, but then the Covid-19 pandemic occurred. He added that although there were communications, the NIA unfortunately has not collected the CDAC reports. The bench was informed that the reports were placed in the trial court yesterday, and CDAC report is now on record as part of 3rd chargesheet filed yesterday.

Luthra said that inflammatory videos were found on Shah's premises during the house search, and there were also witness statements against Shah.

Regarding the speeches, Justice Mehta observed, “These speeches are not new creation….they were present 30 years or 35 years ago from today, and now you recover them in 2019, and say these are the inflammatory speeches, and he says for seditious speeches he has been discharged. Speeches relate to which period, that is why the date becomes relevant”. The bench asked the NIA to show some contemporary material, which is with it.

NIA counsel said his Facebook account is opened and he was in touch with a person, who according to them is a Pakistani, in 2017-18. “When you have post other people’s pages on your Facebook account. You have put it for the world at large to see. Anybody can see it….he has taken this gentleman’s post and put it on the account of the party, which he heads, which now a banned organization”, said Luthra.