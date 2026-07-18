ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Widens In Ram Temple Donation 'Theft' Case

Ayodhya: With eight people arrested so far in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, the scope of investigation has now widened to examine all the persons involved in the temple's daily business.

Police sources said that nearly 50 people were engaged in counting currency notes donated by devotees at the temple. These were recruited on the recommendations made by the Trust office bearers or others closely associated with them.

Investigators are now examining the backgrounds of these employees and whether any of them accumulated assets disproportionate to their known sources of income after joining the cash counting duty, sources said.

Police sources also confirmed that the probe has also brought under scrutiny a few senior Trust functionaries associated with the management and also some government functionaries who remain involved in the Trust's functioning from time to time.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources also said that the probe will also examine other financial transactions as well, made during construction and purchases of land by the trust.

According to investigators, CCTV footage has provided direct evidence against six of the eight arrested accused, allegedly showing them concealing bundles of currency notes inside their clothes, pockets and shoes while counting donations at the temple's Pilgrim Facilitation Centre.

On June 25, police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint by the Trust and arrested eight men --- Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastava. Tinnu Yadav is Champat Rai's former driver; Maneesh Yadav is Tinnu's nephew.