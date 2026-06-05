Probe Into Mohali RPG Attack Reaches Deoband, Youth Arrested
SSP Abhinandan Singh said joint action has been taken by Uttar Pradesh ATS and Punjab STF, and they are interrogating the youth arrested from Deoband.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Saharanpur: The investigation into 2021 Punjab bomb blast case, has now reached Deoband area of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Punjab Special Task Force (STF) raided Bachiti village in Deoband Kotwali area and arrested a youth.
The youth has been identified as Mohtseem, the brother of the current village head of Bachiti village.
SSP Abhinandan Singh said that joint action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Punjab STF, and they are interrogating the youth arrested from Deoband.
Investigative agencies claim that the name of the arrested youth has come up in the suspected network linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ATS has also got evidence of the arrested youth's connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed.
According to the investigating agencies, he is accused of sharing OTPs and other technical details via his WhatsApp account to suspicious handlers based in Pakistan. These mediums were used to send messages to various people, and operate networks across India.
During the operation, security agencies also recovered electronic equipment and other suspicious material from the possession of the youth.
According to officials, the recovered items will be sent for forensic examination, so that other possible contacts and activities related to the network can be detected.
Local sources say that Mohtseem has been a history-sheeter of Deoband Kotwali, and has various criminal cases registered against him. However, there is no official confirmation if these old cases have any direct connection with the Mohali blast investigation.
In September 2021, there was an RPG attack on the Mohali intelligence headquarters that had alerted the security agencies of the country. After this, an investigation was started into the suspicious network which spread in different states.
According to the investigating agencies, the role of elements sitting across the border and their Indian contacts is also being investigated in this case. This arrest from Deoband is being considered an important link in that investigation.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, various central and state-level agencies are analysing digital evidence, call detail records, social media accounts and other technical information.
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