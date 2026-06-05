ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Into Mohali RPG Attack Reaches Deoband, Youth Arrested

The youth has been identified as Mohtsim, the brother of the current village head of Bachiti village. ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: The investigation into 2021 Punjab bomb blast case, has now reached Deoband area of ​​Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Punjab Special Task Force (STF) raided Bachiti village in Deoband Kotwali area and arrested a youth.

The youth has been identified as Mohtseem, the brother of the current village head of Bachiti village.

SSP Abhinandan Singh said that joint action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Punjab STF, and they are interrogating the youth arrested from Deoband.

Investigative agencies claim that the name of the arrested youth has come up in the suspected network linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ATS has also got evidence of the arrested youth's connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the investigating agencies, he is accused of sharing OTPs and other technical details via his WhatsApp account to suspicious handlers based in Pakistan. These mediums were used to send messages to various people, and operate networks across India.

During the operation, security agencies also recovered electronic equipment and other suspicious material from the possession of the youth.