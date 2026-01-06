ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Into Manipur Twin Blasts Handed Over To NIA

Imphal: The investigation into the twin blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur district was handed over to the NIA, officials said on Tuesday.

Two people were injured in the consecutive explosions that rocked Ngaukon in the Phougakchao police station area on Monday morning, they said. The first blast, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house. The second one occurred nearly 200 metres away around 8.45 am, when locals gathered after getting news of the earlier blast.

"The case has been forwarded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation," a statement issued by the state police said.

"Combing and search operations are being carried out in the adjoining areas, and security has been strengthened to prevent any further escalation of violence. Investigation and operational efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the blasts," it said.