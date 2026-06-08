ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Initiated After 3 Air India Aircraft Damaged At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: An investigation has been initiated after three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged when ground support equipment was displaced during sudden adverse weather conditions.

According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the incident -- which took place on Sunday at Terminal 2 after strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall -- caused ground handling equipment positioned near parked aircraft to shift from its location and collide with three Air India narrow-body aircraft.

Following the incident, all three aircraft were withdrawn from service to undergo detailed inspections and repairs. In addition, DIAL said the displaced equipment belonged to Air India Engineering Services and IndiGo’s ground handling operations.

Weather conditions deteriorated rapidly and unexpectedly, adding that neither the airport operator nor airlines had received any advance warning regarding the sudden weather change from Air Traffic Control (ATC), according to airport officials. However, Air India has not commented on the incident till writing this story.Moreover, reports claim that an aircraft belonging to other operators was also affected because of the severe weather conditions.