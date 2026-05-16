Probe Begins Into Alleged Medical Negligence After Pregnant Women’s Deaths At Rajasthan Hospital
The team formed by the Union Health Ministry reached Kota to probe deaths of pregnant women at the New Medical College Hospital.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Kota: A team constituted by the Union Health Ministry arrived in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday to conduct inspection of facilities after deaths of pregnant women allegedly due to medical lapses at a government hospital.
Four women recently died at the New Medical College Hospital while a few others remain hospitalised raising a health emergency in the city.
Following the mass deaths, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda over the matter. Following Nadda’s directives, a high-level committee was constituted comprising doctors from AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Jodhpur to probe the deaths. The committee is chaired by Dr. Rita Mahey, a gynecologist from AIIMS Delhi, and also consists of medical professionals specialising in preventive and social medicine (PSM), hospital management, microbiology, anesthesia, and pediatrics.
After arriving in Kota, the medical team conducted an inspection of the hospital facilities for several hours. The team collected the records of admitted patients and reviewed details regarding nursing care and the arrangements at the operation theaters and labour rooms.
Dr. Nirmala Sharma, Superintendent of J K Lone Hospital, said that the committee is striving to ascertain the underlying causes of the deaths and the instances of severe illness. “Nursing records were scrutinised in detail. Information regarding medical investigations was collected besides the protocols that were followed for handling patients,” said Sharma.
Sharma further added that following the opening of the new hospital, there was a sudden surge in patient numbers over a two-day period and the volume subsequently dropped once patients began reaching J K Lone Hospital.
“The number of deliveries both through cesarean sections and normal deliveries has now declined here. We are reassuring patients that the situation has returned to normal. Our hospitals primarily catered to patients with serious conditions or high-risk pregnancies. Currently, patients are being referred here from Kota, but their families are opting to take them to other private hospitals. We are confident that public trust in the hospitals will soon be restored.”
The team also sought information on the treatment procedures of patients while doctors and nursing staff involved in providing treatment were also questioned as part of the investigations.
The deaths of the pregnant women prompted the suspension of doctors even as show-cause notices were issued to the medical superintendents of New Medical College Hospital and one JK Lone Hospital.
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