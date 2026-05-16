ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Begins Into Alleged Medical Negligence After Pregnant Women’s Deaths At Rajasthan Hospital

Medical team in Kota to probe deaths of pregnant women ( Special Arrangement )

Kota: A team constituted by the Union Health Ministry arrived in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday to conduct inspection of facilities after deaths of pregnant women allegedly due to medical lapses at a government hospital. Four women recently died at the New Medical College Hospital while a few others remain hospitalised raising a health emergency in the city. Following the mass deaths, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda over the matter. Following Nadda’s directives, a high-level committee was constituted comprising doctors from AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Jodhpur to probe the deaths. The committee is chaired by Dr. Rita Mahey, a gynecologist from AIIMS Delhi, and also consists of medical professionals specialising in preventive and social medicine (PSM), hospital management, microbiology, anesthesia, and pediatrics. Medical team in Kota to probe deaths of pregnant women (Special Arrangement) After arriving in Kota, the medical team conducted an inspection of the hospital facilities for several hours. The team collected the records of admitted patients and reviewed details regarding nursing care and the arrangements at the operation theaters and labour rooms.