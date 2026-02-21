ETV Bharat / bharat

Probe Aviation Firm Links With 'Big People'; Fire Minister: Rohit Pawar On Probe Into Uncle Ajit's Plane Crash

New Delhi: Rohit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Maharashtra, on Saturday, brought his campaign seeking a probe into the plane crash that took the life of his uncle, Ajit Pawar of the NCP, to Delhi. At a press conference in Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence that lasted over an hour, Rohit demanded the resignation of Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and a transparent probe into the death of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reiterating the alleged conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar, he claimed that the the aviation company, VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane that crashed near Baramati, has links with many powerful people. Pawar said, "There are a lot of questions in the minds of the people of Maharashtra about the investigation being conducted by Government agencies. The deeper we are diving into it, the more details of this we are getting."

TDP In The Crosshairs

"VSR has the support of big, influential people, of whom, many are in government in one state. They are from a party that is supporting the main party at the Centre. In addition, many businessmen with political lineage are also involved in VSR," he said.

Sticking to his claims, he further said, "Regarding conspiracies, there are two types — political and commercial. We are trying to find out if VSR is responsible, and if somebody is supporting to save it. Then this can also be called a conspiracy."

"There are powerful people behind the company. Top DGCA officials are involved. If Ajit Dada has to get justice. Only PM Modi and the Home Minister can give that, because those involved are also powerful. I request them to look into this investigation," he said. Rohit also said in this regard, he will also send an email to the PM.

"Family members of a Chief Minister are funding VSR. Our demand is that the Aviation Minister should resign. Holding the Aviation Minister post is inappropriate so long as the investigation is ongoing," he said.