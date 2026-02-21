Probe Aviation Firm Links With 'Big People'; Fire Minister: Rohit Pawar On Probe Into Uncle Ajit's Plane Crash
"There are a lot of questions in the minds of the people of Maharashtra about the investigation being conducted by Government agencies."
New Delhi: Rohit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Maharashtra, on Saturday, brought his campaign seeking a probe into the plane crash that took the life of his uncle, Ajit Pawar of the NCP, to Delhi. At a press conference in Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence that lasted over an hour, Rohit demanded the resignation of Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and a transparent probe into the death of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Reiterating the alleged conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar, he claimed that the the aviation company, VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR plane that crashed near Baramati, has links with many powerful people. Pawar said, "There are a lot of questions in the minds of the people of Maharashtra about the investigation being conducted by Government agencies. The deeper we are diving into it, the more details of this we are getting."
TDP In The Crosshairs
"VSR has the support of big, influential people, of whom, many are in government in one state. They are from a party that is supporting the main party at the Centre. In addition, many businessmen with political lineage are also involved in VSR," he said.
Sticking to his claims, he further said, "Regarding conspiracies, there are two types — political and commercial. We are trying to find out if VSR is responsible, and if somebody is supporting to save it. Then this can also be called a conspiracy."
"There are powerful people behind the company. Top DGCA officials are involved. If Ajit Dada has to get justice. Only PM Modi and the Home Minister can give that, because those involved are also powerful. I request them to look into this investigation," he said. Rohit also said in this regard, he will also send an email to the PM.
"Family members of a Chief Minister are funding VSR. Our demand is that the Aviation Minister should resign. Holding the Aviation Minister post is inappropriate so long as the investigation is ongoing," he said.
The NCP (SP) MLA also urged the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to look into the matter.
At a presser earlier this month, he had said, "VSR maintains the plane poorly. That is why Ajit Dada's accident happened. We request everyone not to use any plane belonging to VSR, even in an emergency."
Letter To PM Modi
Rohit had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a "comprehensive, transparent and independent" investigation into the January 28 plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanding the resignation of the Aviation Minister.
In the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, he had flagged the same questions about VSR. He wrote: "I am writing to you to request immediate action regarding the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu. Serious questions have been raised about the company VSR... which must be investigated by an independent and competent authority, preferably in collaboration with international agencies."
The letter went on to state: "Our findings have shown that a set of influential people across industry and politics are involved in VSR. This is why we feel this investigation will not happen transparently. I request you to ensure that there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR."
