ETV Bharat / bharat

Pro-Tibet Activists Stage Protest Against Xi's Visit; Over 30 Protesters Detained In Delhi

Over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress were detained during the protest near Bharat Mandapam. ( ETV Bharat )

Sept 13: Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest near Bharat Mandapam on Saturday night against Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The sudden protest sent the security agencies into a tizzy as the national capital was already on high alert for the 18th BRICS Summit being attended by a galaxy of global leaders.

Police sources said that over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress were detained during the protest near Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit. They said the protesters were detained while allegedly demonstrating against the Chinese delegation attending the BRICS Summit in the national capital. The protesters, who were chanting slogans and carrying Tibetan flags and placards, were apprehended by police when they attempted to march towards Bharat Mandapam from ITO.

On Friday, Delhi Police had detained three activists of the Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) group for unfurling Tibetan flags in an underpass near Pragati Maidan to protest the Chinese delegation’s visit.