ETV Bharat / bharat

Threat To Blow Up Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Schools Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Ahmedabad: A high alert has been sounded across Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after a series of emails was received, threatening to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city and more than five local schools. The emails, sent under pro-Khalistan pseudonyms, specifically warned against attending upcoming concerts by Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

According to officials, the threatening messages were received at 11:11 am, using the slogans 'Bolega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad.'

“The sender addressed parents, urging them not to send their children to attend Dosanjh’s upcoming stadium shows,” they said.

The emails explicitly mentioned the November 21 concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and a November 1 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The threats sparked panic across several educational institutions, including Asia School, Bodakdev School for Children, SGVP School, Zydus School in Vejalpur and Sant Kabir School. School administrators immediately alerted local authorities, who deployed bomb detection squads and security personnel to secure the campuses.