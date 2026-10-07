Threat To Blow Up Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Schools Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh Concert
The messages were received at 11:11 am, using the slogans 'Bolega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad', reports Bhumika Parmar
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A high alert has been sounded across Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after a series of emails was received, threatening to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city and more than five local schools. The emails, sent under pro-Khalistan pseudonyms, specifically warned against attending upcoming concerts by Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
According to officials, the threatening messages were received at 11:11 am, using the slogans 'Bolega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad.'
“The sender addressed parents, urging them not to send their children to attend Dosanjh’s upcoming stadium shows,” they said.
The emails explicitly mentioned the November 21 concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and a November 1 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
The threats sparked panic across several educational institutions, including Asia School, Bodakdev School for Children, SGVP School, Zydus School in Vejalpur and Sant Kabir School. School administrators immediately alerted local authorities, who deployed bomb detection squads and security personnel to secure the campuses.
Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO), Ahmedabad, ordered immediate physical inspections of all affected campuses and directed administrators to evacuate students if necessary. “Security teams and school officials are working jointly to ensure safety while cybercrime units trace the digital origin of the emails,” officials added.
Dosanjh’s multi-city concert tour is expected to attract huge crowds in Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. The threats have prompted police to intensify security protocols at all major venues.
“The probe has been underway to confirm the source of the emails. People are urged to remain calm while maintaining vigilance,” police added.
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