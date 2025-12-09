ETV Bharat / bharat

'Absolute Lie': Priyanka Defends Sonia Gandhi After Sessions Court's Notice

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dismissed the allegations against her mother Sonia Gandhi over the latter's name in the voter list before acquiring citizenship, citing it as an "absolute lie".

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building, Priyanka argued that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi cast her vote only after she became a citizen.

"This is an absolute lie. Do they have any proof? Sonia Gandhi cast her vote after she became a citizen of the country... Sonia Gandhi is about to be 80 years old. She has spent her entire life serving the country. She should not be bothered like this anymore," Gandhi said.