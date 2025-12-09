'Absolute Lie': Priyanka Defends Sonia Gandhi After Sessions Court's Notice
Defending her mother, Priyanka argued that Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, cast her vote only after she became a citizen.
New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dismissed the allegations against her mother Sonia Gandhi over the latter's name in the voter list before acquiring citizenship, citing it as an "absolute lie".
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building, Priyanka argued that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi cast her vote only after she became a citizen.
"This is an absolute lie. Do they have any proof? Sonia Gandhi cast her vote after she became a citizen of the country... Sonia Gandhi is about to be 80 years old. She has spent her entire life serving the country. She should not be bothered like this anymore," Gandhi said.
A Delhi Court issued a notice to Sonia Gandhi while hearing a revision petition that challenged the Magistrate's September order, which dismissed a complaint alleging her wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls.
Special judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued notices to Gandhi and Delhi Police after senior advocate Pavan Narang argued that the documents "must have been forged, fabricated and falsified" to include her name in the electoral roll. The judge ordered that the revision plea be listed for further hearing on January 6, 2026.
Given the seriousness of the matter, the court has asked Gandhi and election officials to file their respective responses. This action is an important step towards scrutinising the electoral records of public figures and ensuring legal compliance in the voter registration process.
Filed by Vikas Tripathi, the revision petition challenged the September 11 order of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, dismissing his complaint seeking an FIR into the alleged wrongful inclusion of Gandhi's name in the voters' list.
