'Defeated Their Conspiracy': Priyanka Gandhi Demands Govt Implement Women's Reservation On Current LS Strength
The Congress leader accused the BJP of using women's reservation politically, said the Opposition is united, and demanded immediate implementation of the 2023 law.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded that the government implement the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.
Speaking in a press conference here, Gandhi accused the Centre of "conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women's reservation", asserting that the defeat of its bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law was a "victory for the Constitution as well as opposition unity".
She opened by saying, "Pati ka birthday hai, to thoda short rakhiye," (It's my husband's birthday, please keep it short) before quickly shifting focus to the Women's Reservation Bill and recent developments in Parliament, launching a sharp political attack on the Centre. Her husband, Robert Vadra, turned 57 today.
Bill Defeat 'Victory For Democracy'
Gandhi described the defeat of the bill as a major win for democratic values and Opposition unity. "What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated. This was a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the country, and a victory for the unity of the Opposition," she said.
She added that this was clearly visible in the reaction of ruling party leaders. "It was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders," she remarked.
Alleges BJP's Plan To Stay In Power
The Congress leader accused the BJP of attempting to use women's reservation as a political tool to retain power. "I think it’s a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power…The entire conspiracy by the BJP was to remain permanently in power by using women’s reservation," she said.
"They thought that if it was passed, they would win. If it is not passed, they will become the saviours of women by branding other parties as anti-women. We know that becoming a saviour for women is not easy," she added.
She said that the Opposition had exposed and defeated this plan. "We have defeated their conspiracy on delimitation," she said.
Opposition Supports Reservation, Rejects Delimitation Link
Reiterating the Opposition's stand, Priyanka said all parties support women’s reservation but oppose its linkage with delimitation and census exercises. She clarified that the Opposition demands immediate implementation of women's reservation as provided in the 2023 law, without being tied to a new delimitation or census.
"As far as women's reservation is concerned, we have firmly stood in support of it. But the way this has been brought forward, and the kind of conspiracy they are attempting against our democracy and the unity of our country, we can never support that," she said.
She further clarified, "It is not possible for the Opposition to support delimitation in the garb of women’s reservation. Our demand is for the government to implement the 2023 law granting 33 per cent reservation for women immediately, without linking it to delimitation or census. If the government implements the 2023 law as it stands, all Opposition parties will support it."
Priyanka added that the public is aware of the situation. "People are suffering and they see through this government’s actions; they will not fall for this narrative," she remarked.
Challenges Govt To Bring Back The 2023 Law
Priyanka directly challenged the Centre to reintroduce the earlier Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. "They should bring the old women's bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let’s see who is anti-women. We will all vote and support you," she said.
She emphasised that the earlier law, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, already provides for 33 per cent reservation and should be implemented without linking it to delimitation.
She stressed that the Opposition was not celebrating. "There is no sense of celebration in this. If anything, we believe we have protected democracy, because their conspiracy was entirely different," she said.
Opposition To Write to PM, Nationwide Campaign Planned
Sources said parties in the INDIA bloc will jointly write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate implementation of the earlier Women's Reservation law. The Opposition is also planning coordinated Press conferences across the country to reiterate its support for women's reservation while accusing the government of attempting to alter the country's political and electoral map.
During a meeting after the vote, Opposition leaders congratulated one another for their unity, with Sonia Gandhi expressing gratitude to alliance partners.
Kharge, Opposition Leaders Question Govt Intent
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has consistently supported women's reservation and has backed the 2023 law. However, he accused the government of merging it with delimitation to serve political interests.
"Our demand was simple: implement reservation within the existing 543 seats and expand later after the census and delimitation. But the government wants to change the constitutional framework and concentrate power," he said.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was aimed at redrawing constituencies in favour of the ruling party ahead of the 2029 elections. He claimed the Opposition blocked an attempt to "manipulate electoral boundaries under the guise of women’s reservation."
Bill Defeat Triggers Political Flashpoint
The Constitution Amendment Bill, which sought to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women through a delimitation exercise, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352 votes needed for passage out of 528 members present and voting.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill had not been passed. The legislation proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 and implementing reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections based on the 2011 Census.
Following the setback, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, effectively putting the entire legislative package on hold.
War of Words Intensifies Ahead of 2029 Elections
The BJP-led government accused Opposition parties of blocking a key reform aimed at ensuring women's representation in legislatures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties such as Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party stalled the bill and would face political consequences.
However, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, maintained that they support women's reservation but opposed its linkage with delimitation, calling it an attempt to alter India's electoral structure.
With both sides sharpening their positions, the issue is set to remain a major political flashpoint in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.
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