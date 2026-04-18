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'Defeated Their Conspiracy': Priyanka Gandhi Demands Govt Implement Women's Reservation On Current LS Strength

New Delhi: A day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded that the government implement the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

Speaking in a press conference here, Gandhi accused the Centre of "conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women's reservation", asserting that the defeat of its bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law was a "victory for the Constitution as well as opposition unity".

She opened by saying, " Pati ka birthday hai, to thoda short rakhiye ," (It's my husband's birthday, please keep it short) before quickly shifting focus to the Women's Reservation Bill and recent developments in Parliament, launching a sharp political attack on the Centre. Her husband, Robert Vadra, turned 57 today.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (X@INCIndia)

Bill Defeat 'Victory For Democracy'

Gandhi described the defeat of the bill as a major win for democratic values and Opposition unity. "What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated. This was a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the country, and a victory for the unity of the Opposition," she said.

She added that this was clearly visible in the reaction of ruling party leaders. "It was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders," she remarked.

Alleges BJP's Plan To Stay In Power

The Congress leader accused the BJP of attempting to use women's reservation as a political tool to retain power. "I think it’s a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power…The entire conspiracy by the BJP was to remain permanently in power by using women’s reservation," she said.

"They thought that if it was passed, they would win. If it is not passed, they will become the saviours of women by branding other parties as anti-women. We know that becoming a saviour for women is not easy," she added.

She said that the Opposition had exposed and defeated this plan. "We have defeated their conspiracy on delimitation," she said.

Opposition Supports Reservation, Rejects Delimitation Link

Reiterating the Opposition's stand, Priyanka said all parties support women’s reservation but oppose its linkage with delimitation and census exercises. She clarified that the Opposition demands immediate implementation of women's reservation as provided in the 2023 law, without being tied to a new delimitation or census.

"As far as women's reservation is concerned, we have firmly stood in support of it. But the way this has been brought forward, and the kind of conspiracy they are attempting against our democracy and the unity of our country, we can never support that," she said.

She further clarified, "It is not possible for the Opposition to support delimitation in the garb of women’s reservation. Our demand is for the government to implement the 2023 law granting 33 per cent reservation for women immediately, without linking it to delimitation or census. If the government implements the 2023 law as it stands, all Opposition parties will support it."

Priyanka added that the public is aware of the situation. "People are suffering and they see through this government’s actions; they will not fall for this narrative," she remarked.