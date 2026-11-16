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Priyanka Gandhi To Oversee Congress-SP Alliance Talks For 2027 UP Assembly Polls

File photo of Priyanka Gandhi ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress strategist and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the grand old party’s seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party and ensure a smooth coordination between the two allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The key responsibility has been given to Priyanka by party chief Mallikajun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as she enjoys a cordial relationship with SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, a Lok Sabha MP. Priyanka was behind the alliance of the two parties for the 2017 Assembly elections and also played a role in forging their pact for the 2024 national elections.

Priyanka was in charge of half of Uttar Pradesh along with former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 national elections and supervised the entire state after the latter left the Congress to join the BJP in 2020. She then built the party structure that formed the basis of organization expansion in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. The decision to let Priyanka take charge of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls was taken at a strategy meeting held at the residence of Kharge on Monday, a day ahead of the formal opening of the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi party on Nov 17, said party insiders. File photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal participating in the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' march (IANS) The Congress informally set up a panel for alliance coordination which will be supervised by Priyanka and comprise AICC in charge of organization KC Venugopal, AICC in charge of state Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit chief Aradhana Misra, CLP leader Virender Chaudhary and state working president Imran Masood, who is also an MP. Before that, Priyanka had reviewed the 2027 UP polls strategy with senior leaders on November 3. Subsequently, the Congress submitted a list of 181/403 Assembly seats to the SP but the final picture will be clear only after the two parties complete the alliance talks. “Certainly, she knows the state like the back of her hand. She has been in regular touch with the state leaders. Of course her role ahead of alliance formation and the key elections will be crucial as she has good rapport with SP leadership,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat. File photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (IANS) According to Congress insiders, a respectable seat-sharing formula and smooth coordination with the Samajwadi party is key for the grand old party which plans to launch its 2027 campaign in December. The main focus of the Congress campaign will be Lop Rahul Gandhi’s concept of social justice and empowerment of marginalized groups.