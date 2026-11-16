Priyanka Gandhi To Oversee Congress-SP Alliance Talks For 2027 UP Assembly Polls
Congress will launch its campaign in December and issues like social justice, jobs for youth, better deals for the farmers and improved law and order.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress strategist and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the grand old party’s seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party and ensure a smooth coordination between the two allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The key responsibility has been given to Priyanka by party chief Mallikajun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as she enjoys a cordial relationship with SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, a Lok Sabha MP. Priyanka was behind the alliance of the two parties for the 2017 Assembly elections and also played a role in forging their pact for the 2024 national elections.
Priyanka was in charge of half of Uttar Pradesh along with former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 national elections and supervised the entire state after the latter left the Congress to join the BJP in 2020. She then built the party structure that formed the basis of organization expansion in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
The decision to let Priyanka take charge of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls was taken at a strategy meeting held at the residence of Kharge on Monday, a day ahead of the formal opening of the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi party on Nov 17, said party insiders.
The Congress informally set up a panel for alliance coordination which will be supervised by Priyanka and comprise AICC in charge of organization KC Venugopal, AICC in charge of state Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit chief Aradhana Misra, CLP leader Virender Chaudhary and state working president Imran Masood, who is also an MP. Before that, Priyanka had reviewed the 2027 UP polls strategy with senior leaders on November 3.
Subsequently, the Congress submitted a list of 181/403 Assembly seats to the SP but the final picture will be clear only after the two parties complete the alliance talks. “Certainly, she knows the state like the back of her hand. She has been in regular touch with the state leaders. Of course her role ahead of alliance formation and the key elections will be crucial as she has good rapport with SP leadership,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.
According to Congress insiders, a respectable seat-sharing formula and smooth coordination with the Samajwadi party is key for the grand old party which plans to launch its 2027 campaign in December. The main focus of the Congress campaign will be Lop Rahul Gandhi’s concept of social justice and empowerment of marginalized groups.
The drive will also flag the opportunity for change the 2027 Assembly elections will present before the state’s voters. The grand old party will assert the INDIA bloc as the winning combination against the ruling BJP and cite the 2024 results as the basis to project an edge in around 215 Assembly seats out of total 403.
The half-way mark in Uttar Pradesh Assembly is 202 seats needed to form a government. The Congress had won six seats and the SP 37 seats taking the alliance total to 43/80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 national elections. Given that each Lok Sabha seat in the state has five Assembly seats under it, the grand old party will claim an edge for the bloc in 215 seats to start with, the insiders said.
“The Congress will go down to the block level to explain to the voters the issues related to theft of Lord Ram temple donations in Ayodhya, removal of crores of names in the voter list under SIR, joblessness among the youth, plight of the farmers, need for social justice and the poor law and order situation in the state to expose the state government. This will be done through a sustained campaign over the coming days. The details are being worked out,” AICC secretary in charge of UP Kunal Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
“The 2024 general elections were an indicator for the 2027 Assembly polls. The INDIA bloc won 43/80 seats. This means we have an edge in 215 Assembly seats. The bloc will defeat the NDA government in the state which will be a turning point in national politics,” he said.
आज उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ प्रदेश की राजनीतिक स्थिति और आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर गहन चर्चा हुई। उत्तर प्रदेश के आने वाले चुनाव देश की राजनीति को नई दिशा देंगे। प्रदेश की जनता परिवर्तन की ओर देख रही है और सामाजिक न्याय, समान अवसर तथा वंचित वर्गों के अधिकारों को मजबूत होते देखना चाहती है। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी, INDIA गठबंधन के साथ मिलकर उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता के सामने एक मजबूत विकल्प प्रस्तुत करेगी।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 16, 2026
SP Lok Sabha MP Harender Malik shared similar views and said the bloc will not let the people be fooled by the false promises of the state government.
“The INDIA bloc is united. The Congress and the SP are together on all key issues. We counter the NDA together in the state and in parliament. The role of bureaucracy, lack of development and the BJp’s focus on issues like UGC and UCC will be flagged by the alliance. The widespread anger amongst the voters against the ruling party will help us,” Malik told ETV Bharat.
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