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Priyanka Gandhi Terms Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft 'Tragic' And 'Shameful', Seeks Thorough Probe

Wayanad MP Priyanka Ghandi Vadra demanded that those responsible be brought to justice through a fair investigation. ( ETV Bharat )

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed the alleged embezzlement of donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as "tragic" and "shameful" and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate during her Lok Sabha constituency, Priyanka said those entrusted with collecting and safeguarding donations made by devotees must also be held accountable.

"It is really tragic. People from across the country - those who believe and have faith - made donations, and now those donations have reportedly been stolen. I think it is tragic and shameful," she said.

Questioning the alleged security lapses, Priyanka also asked whether lower-level employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and tampered with offerings worth thousands of crores of rupees, and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice through a fair investigation.

She said the Uttar Pradesh government must investigate what happened, how it happened and why it happened.

The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations.