Priyanka Gandhi Terms Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft 'Tragic' And 'Shameful', Seeks Thorough Probe
Priyanka also asked whether lower-level employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and tampered with offerings worth thousands of crores of rupees
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed the alleged embezzlement of donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as "tragic" and "shameful" and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate during her Lok Sabha constituency, Priyanka said those entrusted with collecting and safeguarding donations made by devotees must also be held accountable.
"It is really tragic. People from across the country - those who believe and have faith - made donations, and now those donations have reportedly been stolen. I think it is tragic and shameful," she said.
Questioning the alleged security lapses, Priyanka also asked whether lower-level employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and tampered with offerings worth thousands of crores of rupees, and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice through a fair investigation.
She said the Uttar Pradesh government must investigate what happened, how it happened and why it happened.
The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations.
An FIR was registered on the night of June 25 based on the SIT's preliminary findings, and Ayodhya police arrested eight persons in connection with the case on Friday.
According to investigators, the SIT has seized ₹79.85 lakh from the accused. Those arrested are Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Chandra Srivastava and Karunesh Pandey. All eight have been remanded to judicial custody until June 29. Following the scandal, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai resigned along with trust member Anil Mishra.
Priyanka noted that the donations were collected through a nationwide campaign and included contributions from ordinary citizens, many of them poor families and women who had donated from their savings.
"If people have given, women have given from their savings, from their homes, poor people have given... It's not just funds given by big corporates. These are funds collected from ordinary citizens. There was a drive to collect them," she said.
"Who's responsible? If you collected them, it's your responsibility to keep them safe," she added. (With agency inputs)
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