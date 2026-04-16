ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi Lists Out Efforts Taken By Congress For Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday listed out the efforts taken by her party for the Women's Reservation Bill.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said, "This is an important topic. I want to give a little background. The start was done by Nehru, who is not the one he feared. It was done by Motilal Nehru."

"Our women got the right to vote since independence. The women in the USA had to wait for 150 years. The Prime Minister, as usual, gave half-truths. The BJP had opposed it. In 2010, under the leadership of former Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, we tried to give reservations. The Prime Minister makes fun of topics taken up by Rahul Gandhi in the House but dwells upon them when he goes home," Priyanka said.

She said that after reading Rahul Gandhi's 2018 letter, the Narendra Modi government passed the Women's Reservation Bill, which was supported by the Indian National Congress.

"The Indian National Congress stands by the Women's Reservation Bill," she maintained. She said that the Indian Constitution belongs to everyone. She also charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to steal the rights of OBCs in the Women's Bill.