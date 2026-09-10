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Priyanka Gandhi's Office Warns Of Fake Videos Using Her Images, Voice To Seek Investment

Priyanka Gandhi's office, in an Instagram post, cautioned people against fake videos using her AI-generated images and voice.

Priyanka Gandhi's Office Warns Of Fake Videos Using Her Images, Voice To Seek Investment
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's Vadra's office on Thursday cautioned people against fake videos using her AI-generated images and voice, circulating on social media platforms, asking people to invest money, and urged them to report and block such "scam" posts.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka Gandhi's office asked people not to fall for such scams.

"Fake videos using AI-generated images and voice of Smt. Piyanka Gandhi Vadra ji are circulating on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms asking people to invest money. These are scams. Please do not click or invest," her office said.

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FAKE VIDEOS
AI GENERATED VIDEOS
PRIYANKA GANDHI

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