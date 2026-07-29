ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Targets IIT Madras Director With 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark In LS; His Career Tells A Different Story

New Delhi: A major political debate is brewing after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed a member of the Centre's education reform panel as a "Gaumutra expert" during her speech on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Although Priyanka did not mention any name, her remarks were widely understood to be directed at Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras and one of the six domain experts appointed to a multidisciplinary panel tasked with overhauling the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.

Criticizing the composition of the panel, the Congress MP said, "In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert." She added that the Prime Minister needs to "change his consultants" if he wants to genuinely connect with and win the trust of Gen Z.

Members of Parliament from the ruling benches strongly objected to Priyanka's remarks. The remark was seen as a reference to comments made by Prof. Kamakoti at a public event in 2025, where he spoke about the "medicinal properties" of cow urine in the context of indigenous knowledge systems and organic farming.

Responding to Priyanka in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed her remarks and said she makes "an innocent face, misleads people, smiles subtly, and even asks the Speaker to smile, while speaking on serious issues".

"She tries to cover up the wrongdoings and failures of her own government's past. I am saddened by the remarks she made about one of India's great scientists and professors, IIT Madras professor V. Kamakoti ji. He is our former chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force," he said.