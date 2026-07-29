Priyanka Targets IIT Madras Director With 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark In LS; His Career Tells A Different Story
Kamakoti earned both his M.S. and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras before joining the institute's faculty in 2001.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: A major political debate is brewing after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed a member of the Centre's education reform panel as a "Gaumutra expert" during her speech on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Although Priyanka did not mention any name, her remarks were widely understood to be directed at Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras and one of the six domain experts appointed to a multidisciplinary panel tasked with overhauling the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.
Criticizing the composition of the panel, the Congress MP said, "In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert." She added that the Prime Minister needs to "change his consultants" if he wants to genuinely connect with and win the trust of Gen Z.
Members of Parliament from the ruling benches strongly objected to Priyanka's remarks. The remark was seen as a reference to comments made by Prof. Kamakoti at a public event in 2025, where he spoke about the "medicinal properties" of cow urine in the context of indigenous knowledge systems and organic farming.
Responding to Priyanka in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed her remarks and said she makes "an innocent face, misleads people, smiles subtly, and even asks the Speaker to smile, while speaking on serious issues".
"She tries to cover up the wrongdoings and failures of her own government's past. I am saddened by the remarks she made about one of India's great scientists and professors, IIT Madras professor V. Kamakoti ji. He is our former chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force," he said.
VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur reacts to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'gaumutra expert' remark. He says, "I will answer Priyanka ji after this. The way she makes an innocent face, misleads people, smiles subtly, and even asks the Speaker to smile, she does this while… pic.twitter.com/IRdvjspMLl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026
"If he (Kamakoti) is associated with the RSS, there is nothing wrong with that. You should also join the RSS; you will learn some values and start thinking about the country," the BJP MP said.
Thakur said he thought Priyanka would be "slightly better" than her brother Rauhl Gandhi. "At least, she used to smile. But after the remarks she made today about the IIT Madras Director, I feel that the brother and sister are alike; they are on the same path, and perhaps they are consuming something that affects the proper functioning of the brain. Maybe they should consume cow urine instead," he said.
Prof. Kamakoti's Distinguished Career
Reducing Prof. Kamakoti to a "Gaumutra expert" overlooks his extensive academic and scientific accomplishments. A computer scientist of international repute, Kamakoti earned both his M.S. and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras before joining the institute's faculty in 2001. He became Director of IIT Madras in January 2022. His expertise spans computer architecture, information security and VLSI design.
He heads the Microprocessor Development Programme and the Information Security Education and Awareness Programme at IIT Madras and is a member of the National Security Advisory Board. He also chaired the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Prof. Kamakoti has authored more than 150 research papers, supervised numerous doctoral scholars and led nearly 50 industry and government-funded research projects.
He serves on technology committees of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Stock Exchange and has received several prestigious honours, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award, Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, IBM Faculty Award and the VASVIK Industrial Research Award.
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